More than 130K Detroit residents will have to go without fresh water for a MONTH after main break

At least 130,000 people in the Detroit metropolitan area were still without fresh water, as the advice to boil water continued after a water main burst over the weekend and assistance could last from two weeks to a month.

The breach occurred Saturday morning at the Lake Huron water treatment plant, forcing Governor Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency in four counties.

Whitmer said: “We are using all the resources we have and taking all the steps necessary to give affected families the help they need.”

The Democratic governor’s statement claimed the state’s response prevented another 800,000 customers from being affected.

Yet seven communities in the Metro Detroit area have been told not to drink water without boiling it: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has issued a map of the affected areas and where the water main burst occurred

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which manages the water for the region, estimates that repairs to the water mains at the Lake Huron treatment facility could take up to two weeks.

The GLWA says they should conduct an inspection of a major plumbing fixture while a replacement is being prepared.

The state has begun strenuous efforts to distribute bottled water in several of the affected communities, but free water has become scarce in places like Rochester.

Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis told Local 4: ‘Today we only have a thousand cases in. I’m just saying, well tomorrow we get 500 cases.’

Officials have urged residents to not only boil water, but also put a lid on it while it’s on the stove.

If you can’t boil water, the GLWA recommends the following in a: FAQ: ‘Use a clean, sanitized container to disinfect tap water by adding 8 drops, about 1/8 teaspoon, of unscented household bleach to a gallon of water.

‘Mix the solution well and let the water stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy, repeat the process. Use a container with a cap or lid for disinfecting and storing drinking water. In this way reinfection is prevented’.

They added that while water is still safe if you don’t swallow it for showers and baths, the best drinking water and water for brushing your teeth is available in bottles or from alternative sources.