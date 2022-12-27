More than 1,000 motorcyclists escort a 12-year-old boy on his last trip

More than 1,000 motorcyclists from across the UK traveled to escort the coffin of a 12-year-old boy to his funeral on Christmas Eve.

Jozef Stasiak, 12, battled many complex health issues in his short life before passing away after a stint in hospital last week.

His parents said he loved the roar of motorcycles and asked the funeral home to put out a call for motorcyclists to accompany him on his last ride.

Organizers and attendees said the massive 15-mile procession was the ‘best farewell possible’ for such an inspiring and courageous boy.

Following his passing, more than 1,000 motorcyclists from across the UK turned out to escort Jozef’s coffin to his funeral on Christmas Eve.

Jozef and his twin brother, Jacob, were born after battling twin-twin transfusion, a rare pregnancy condition in which twins share a placenta and a network of blood vessels.

The children were very sick from birth and after a hard fight, Jacob passed away.

Jozef spent his life battling complicated medical conditions, including epilepsy, the inability to see, and the need to be fed through a tube.

He underwent countless medical operations over the past 12 years before passing away in hospital on December 12. live cornwall informed.

Following his passing, Penryn & Falmouth Funeral Directors launched an appeal on social media asking cyclists to accompany Jozef on his final journey from Carnon Downs Caravan and Camping Park to Budock Church on Christmas Eve.

Jozef’s parents said he loved the roar of motorbikes and asked the funeral home to appeal for motorcyclists to accompany him on his last ride. Pictured: Cyclists gathered on Carnon Downs near Truro, Cornwall for their procession on Saturday

More than 1,000 motorcyclists responded to the petition and turned up to follow the hearse down the A39 on Saturday morning.

The young man’s coffin was transported down the road in a converted motorcycle and sidecar and motorcyclists revved their engines in tribute.

Hundreds of passersby lined the road in support, cheering as the parade passed.

Jozef’s father, Dominik, was among the cyclists in the procession, according to The Falmouth Packet.

Jozef (pictured with his mother) leaves behind his parents, Dominik and Heidi, and three sisters: Faith, 21, Rhyse, 19, and Izabella, 13.

After the service, the funeral home released a statement saying: ‘We would like to thank each and every one of you for the support and outpouring of love shown by Jozef today.

“When we first met the hundreds of riders at Carnon Downs, we could never have imagined we would have so many.

‘To all who skirted the route, thank you. It was an honor to conduct Jozef’s funeral today, as it is for all funerals we conduct.

‘We want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Much love, Daniel Shermon and Robin Hattswell-Burt, aka Batman and Robin.

Jozef’s coffin was carried down the road on a converted motorcycle and sidecar and bikers revved their engines in tribute. Pictured: the hearse carrying Jozef’s coffin

Hundreds of passers-by lined the road in support, cheering as the parade passed.