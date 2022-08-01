More than 100 firefighters battle huge wildfire near Heathrow airport 

About 100 firefighters are fighting a massive grass fire near Heathrow Airport in west London, according to the London Fire Brigade.

A video shows a large plume of smoke shooting up from a field near Hatton Road in Feltham on Monday, August 1, as a plane approaches the airport.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that approximately six hectares of grassland were on fire and a ‘large amount’ of smoke was being produced.

They said, ’15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters are fighting a grass fire at Hatton Road in Feltham.’

About six hectares of land are on fire and producing a lot of smoke, she added. They said residents should keep their windows and doors closed.

The cause of the fire is not known and it started just before 2.50 pm this afternoon.

A Heathrow spokesman said the fire meant they were switching runways for the afternoon, but confirmed flights had not been affected.

Heathrow Noise, which provides live runway updates, said: ‘Good afternoon, due to smoke from a fire outside the airport, we are switching back to landing on the northbound runway (27R) and taking off from the southbound runway (27L). Our apologies for the disruption.’

