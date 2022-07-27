More than 100 e-bikes have caught FIRE in New York City this year: FDNY issues warning

An e-bike that went up in flames on a busy Manhattan street earlier this month is one of at least 104 lithium-ion fires reported in New York City so far this year — and four of them took place in just 24 hours. .

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was called to the lithium-ion battery fire group in April and issued a warning to riders shortly after urging them to immediately stop using an overheated battery and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and save to follow.

Mike Mike Fritz, co-founder of Human Powered Solutions, a bicycle consultancy, said New York City has become the epicenter of e-bike fires due to the massive influx of delivery drivers using the battery-powered bicycles to to zip. from one drop-off to the next.

Because many are low-income, they can’t afford a $900 new battery or buy one from third-party sites that displace faulty cells and battery management systems that are essential to controlling battery pack function and temperature.

“A cheap suit is a prominent incident and is the cause of most fires,” Fritz told DailyMail.com.

More than 100 e-bike fires have started in New York City this year. This is due to damaged or defective batteries. This incident was recorded earlier this month

E-bikes are the vehicle of choice for delivery drivers because it gives them an extra boost so they don’t have to exert themselves when pedaling.

This is achieved by an electrical component on the bicycle, which in turn is powered by a lithium-ion battery.

A battery consists of an anode, cathode, separator, electrolyte and two current collectors – one positive and one negative.

The lithium is stored in both the anode and cathode.

The FDNY recently issued a warning after fighting four fires in just 24 hours.

The fire was started by an e-bike that was reportedly charging in the wall

The electrolyte carries positively charged lithium ions from the anode to the cathode and vice versa through the separator.

However, when the separator is compromised, heat builds up and the electrolytes boil.

Pressure is then built up in the cylinders and when it can’t go any more, electrolytes end up in a gas that ignites as soon as it hits the air.

Fritz explains that it is a slow-burning fire that quickly turns into a gigantic conflagration.

The fires are not only happening with e-bikes on the road, but are becoming a major problem for those connected to homes and apartments in New York City.

The dramatic increase in e-bike fires is due to a massive influx of delivery drivers using the battery-operated bikes to get from one drop-off to the next. Pictured is a group of charred e-bikes lying on a street in Brooklyn. The fire happened in May this year

The four fires in April were reported in Manhattan, with one of the fires in Brooklyn.

A total of 12 people were injured in the four fires.

The FDNY shared another image on its Instagram page of a group of charred e-bikes and e-scooters that were part of a 3rd-alarm fire at 5401 7th Avenue in Brooklyn in May.

“It’s impossible to put out a lithium fire,” Fritz said. ‘You have to interrupt the cell proliferation or just run out of fuel.’

One of the precautions is to never charge a battery unattended, plug it in and walk away. If a malfunction occurs, you have time to intervene.’

Fritz, an e-bike advocate, hopes these incidents don’t stop the public from owning an e-bike.

“This is a serious problem and awareness is the best short-term solution,” he said.

“Technical solutions are on the way, but until they are there, we need to raise awareness.”