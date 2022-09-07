More than 1.1 million sea turtles poached in the past three decades: study

The East Pacific Hawksbill Turtle is one of the most endangered populations of sea turtles and one of the oldest creatures on Earth. In a new 30-year ASU study, 95% of poached sea turtles came from two species — green and hawksbill turtles — both of which are included in the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Southeast Asia and Madagascar also emerged as major hotspots for illegal capture and trade in sea turtles, especially for critically endangered loggerhead turtles, which are prized in the illegal wildlife trade for their beautiful shells. Credit: Lindsay Lauckner Gundlock



One of the most serious threats to wildlife biodiversity, besides the climate crisis, is the illegal killing and trafficking of animals and plants. Despite many laws against the black market wildlife trade, it is considered one of the most lucrative illegal industries in the world.

Animals, especially endangered and threatened species, are often exploited and sold for their fur or used as medicine, aphrodisiacs, curiosities, food and spiritual artifacts.

In a new study published in Global Change BiologyArizona State University researchers estimate that more than 1.1 million sea turtles were killed illegally and, in some cases, traded between 1990 and 2020. over the past decade in 65 countries or territories and in 44 of the world’s 58 largest sea turtle populations.

Despite the seemingly large number of poached turtles, the study finds that reported illegal exploitation of sea turtles has declined by about 28% over the past decade — something that surprised the researchers. Initially, they expected an overall increase in reported poaching.

“The decline over the past decade may be due to increased protective legislation and improved conservation efforts, coupled with an increase in awareness of the problem or changing local norms and traditions,” said Kayla Burgher, co-first author of the study and a doctorate. student in ASU’s environmental life sciences program in the School of Life Sciences.

ASU assistant research professor and marine biologist Jesse Senko holds a recently captured green turtle at one of his study sites in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The turtle was released unharmed. Credit: Cindy Vargas



In addition to the slight decline, the researchers found that most of the reported illegal exploitation in the past decade occurred in large, stable and genetically diverse sea turtle populations.

Jesse Senko, co-first author of the study and an assistant research professor at the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, says this discovery could provide a bright spot for the large number of turtles that are being illegally exploited. What this means is that most of these sea turtles came from healthy, low-risk populations, suggesting that, with a few exceptions, current levels of illegal exploitation are unlikely to have major adverse effects on most large populations of sea turtles in the United States. whole world. oceans of the world.”

However, Senko adds that the results should be considered cautiously. “Assessing illegal activity is difficult, and catching and trading sea turtles is no exception, especially when organized or affiliated with crime syndicates. Our assessment also did not include eggs or turtle products, such as bracelets or earrings made from sea turtles that are not easily can be attributed to individual turtles,” says Senko.

In the study, the researchers reviewed data from peer-reviewed journal articles, archived media reports, NGO reports and online questionnaires to get a comprehensive overview of existing information on exploited sea turtles. The study uncovered additional patterns and trends that can help prioritize wildlife management. For example, Vietnam was the most common source country for illegal trade in sea turtles, while China and Japan served as destinations for almost all traded sea turtle products. Similarly, Vietnam to China was the most common trade route in all three decades.

Over the 30-year study period, 95% of the poached sea turtles came from two species — green and hawksbill turtles — both of which are listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Southeast Asia and Madagascar also emerged as major hotspots for illegal capture and trade in sea turtles, especially for critically endangered loggerhead turtles, which are prized in the illegal wildlife trade for their beautiful shells.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662547648_203_More-than-11-million-sea-turtles-poached-in-the-past.jpg" alt="ASU-onderzoek: meer dan 1,1 miljoen zeeschildpadden gestroopt in de afgelopen drie decennia" title="World maps of the ASU research in Global Change Biology show the extent of illegal exploitation by country in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010. Data from documented literature is represented by countries colored, while data from the online questionnaire from experts in the country is represented by the diamond symbols. Credit: Arizona State University”/> World maps from the ASU study in Global Change Biology show the extent of illegal exploitation by country in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010. Data from documented literature is represented by colored countries, while data from the online questionnaire from experts in the country is represented by the diamond symbols. Credit: Arizona State University



“Our assessment is an important foundation for future research and outreach efforts related to illegal exploitation of sea turtles. We believe this study can help conservationists and lawmakers prioritize conservation efforts and allocate their resources to conserve sea turtle populations as possible to protect against harmful levels of exploitation worldwide,” says Burger.

The research team says much more needs to be done to preserve global biodiversity.

“More support is needed for governments that lack the resources to protect sea turtles, along with support for communities to maintain human well-being in the face of restrictions or bans on the exploitation of sea turtles. We need to develop conservation strategies that benefit both humans and turtles,” Senko says.

