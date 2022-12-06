More tests needed to determine how baby boy died before he was found at recycling centre

<!–

A postmortem examination of a baby found dead at a recycling center was inconclusive, police said today.

The baby’s body was discovered by staff at the Amey Waterbeach recycling center in Cambridgeshire on November 29.

Detectives have been trying to establish what happened to the baby and locate its mother.

They hoped that the results of the autopsy carried out yesterday would provide clues as to what happened to the boy.

Now they say they will need more tests to establish how long the baby was in the recycling center.

The autopsy of a baby found dead at the recycling center in Waterbeach (pictured) was inconclusive

Following the discovery, Detective Superintendent John Massey said the baby had been “recently born”, noting that it is “an incredibly sad and disturbing incident for all involved”.

Cambridgeshire Police are now asking the mother to come forward after concerns were raised about her health and safety.

Detective Chief Massey said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and we are still trying to locate the mother of the baby.”

‘More medical tests need to be done, but it will take time.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring all possible avenues.”

Police hoped the exam would provide a cause of death and provide insight into the tragic incident.

Police are requesting information and say they are keeping an open mind after the body was found at the site on Ely Road.

NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough director of nursing Carol Anderson said: “We are very concerned for the well-being of the mother of the baby.”

‘We want to make a direct call to her to come forward for the medical help and support she needs.

‘All NHS doors are open and our team is ready to help, so don’t be afraid to come forward.

“She can seek help by visiting her local GP, midwifery team or A&E department, or by calling NHS 111 in the first instance if she prefers.”