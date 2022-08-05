More signs Channel 10 is dying – New pilot bombs after breakfast show attracts only 43 viewers

Just when Channel 10 bosses thought their ratings couldn’t get any worse, their decision to take Pilot Week off the main channel and switch to 10play pushed the network to a disastrous new low.

Only 30,000 viewers tuned in to watch 10’s Pilot Showcase Courtney’s Closet on the streaming platform.

According to TV Blackbox, Courtney’s Closet, the biggest show of the new 10 Pilot Showcase, has been bombed in its online ratings, with just 30,914 viewers since its launch on July 4.

Courtney’s Closet, the biggest show of 10’s new Pilot Showcase, was bombed after the network decided to take Pilot Week off the main channel and switch to 10play

Trial By Kyle, on the other hand, was a ratings winner on Channel 10’s main channel in 2018, drawing a staggering 519,000 viewers overnight.

Worse for the beleaguered Channel 10 network, fewer than 100,000 viewers have registered for all pilot shows combined in the four weeks since they made them available to watch or stream.

Abbie Chatfield came in second in the dismal ranking with just under 23,000 viewers for her Abbie Chats pilot. The Bush Blonde Vs The World was the least popular show with just over 7,000 views.

The ratings overnight was a paltry 23,206 views for all shows combined.

Channel 10’s failure to draw big ratings for their pilot show comes after crushingly low ratings for new breakfast show: 10 News First: Breakfast.

According to OzTAM figures, only 43 viewers in Perth came to see the 8am news bulletin during its second week of airing.

On the same day, the 30-minute broadcast attracted just 557 viewers in Melbourne.

During its first five days of airing, the show averaged 17,000 viewers in the five major cities, but this dropped to just 15,000 per day by week two.

It comes after just 44 viewers in Sydney and 224 in Perth tuned in on its second day on the air.

Despite the shocking reviews, a Channel 10 spokesperson surprisingly told The Australian last month that the network was happy with the results.

“Network 10 is happy to launch the 10 News First: Breakfast,” they said

“It has increased the 2022 time slot average by 13 percent in the first week.”