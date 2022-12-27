More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea

PIDIE, Indonesia — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said.

At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on the beach of Ujong Pie in Muara Tiga, a coastal town in Aceh’s Pidie district, police chief Fauzi, who goes by only one name, said.

“They are very weak from dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said.

They have been taken to the village hall and are staying there while receiving help from residents, health workers and others.

Ethnic Rohingya refugees sit in the back of a military truck after their boat lands in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2022.

Fauzi said immigration officials and police were trying to identify the refugees to determine if they belonged to the group of 190 Rohingya who, according to the United Nations, had been floating in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month.

The UNHCR on Friday urged countries to rescue the refugees, saying reports showed they were in dire condition with insufficient food or water.

“Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the voyage,” the agency said.

Also on Friday, another group of 58 Rohingya – all men – arrived in Ladong village in Aceh Besar district.

Azharul Husna, head of the Aceh branch of KontraS, an Indonesian rights group, said on Monday the men in the group all carried UNHCR cards from refugee camps in Bangladesh and had left in search of a better life in Malaysia.

Quoting one of them, Husna said the 58 refugees left Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 Rohingya from Myanmar had fled, to work on plantations in Malaysia. Their boat was damaged and the engine failed, leaving them floating at sea until they came ashore in Aceh.

Since 2017, Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rapes, murders and burning thousands of Rohingya homes, forcing them to flee to Bangladesh and beyond.

Malaysia is a common destination for many of the refugees arriving by boat, but they have also been detained in the country.

While neighboring Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a legal framework for the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and helps them land.

Last month, 219 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of North Aceh district aboard two rickety boats.