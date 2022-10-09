More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) – Heavy seasonal rains hit much of Thailand again on Sunday, causing ongoing widespread flooding, especially in the northeastern and central regions.

In the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, nearly 20,000 people have been moved to 85 temporary shelters as floods have engulfed more than 1,000 villages, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

The provincial Chamber of Commerce estimated 5 billion baht ($133 million) in economic damage from the floods, as residents complained that they were receiving little help for their plight, with floods pouring into central urban areas.

In total, more than 200,000 households in 54 provinces were affected by flooding for 10 days until Saturday, according to the disaster agency.

Flooding is a seasonal problem in Thailand, but this year it has been exacerbated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which broke in the last week of September, and the southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Authorities recently warned that the capital, Bangkok and other provinces along the Chao Phraya River could face serious threats as the amount of water flowing upstream exceeds the river and the dams can hold.

When the large dams reach their capacity, authorities are forced to discharge water, which in turn raises levels in rivers downstream.

