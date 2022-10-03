More polls show massive lead of up to 28-POINTS for Labour

<!–

Several opinion polls showed Labor with massive leads tonight after the ‘mini-Budget’ sparked chaos in markets and fears of mortgages spiraling out of control.

Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found a staggering 28 point lead, with Keir Starmer’s party supported by 52 per cent of the public.

It was an increase of six points compared to last week, while the Conservatives fell five to just 24 per cent.

Worryingly for Liz Truss, less than a month after she came in at No 10, she was 14 points behind Sir Keir on who would make the best Prime Minister – a worse rating than Boris Johnson during Partygate.

A separate survey by Savanta was almost as bad, recording a 25-point gap between the main parties. Either would be enough for a huge Labor landslide, and comes hot on the heels of others suggesting the gap is as much as 33 points.

The grim results came as Kwasi Kwarteng tried to laugh off the extraordinary setback to plans to scrap the top tax rate – which came after the polls were taken – when he delivered his Tory conference speech.

The chancellor railed ‘what a day’ as he started his address to the Birmingham faithful – before appealing to them to ‘move on’ with ‘no more distractions’.

His appearance came after a tumultuous 24 hours in which the Chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss had first defended their decision to scrap the 45p top income tax, then capitulated to widespread opposition and reinstated it.

Sir. Kwarteng has had to tear up his text following the intense political drama overnight that saw him drop the commitment for people earning more than £150,000 a year after it became clear dozens of MPs would refuse to support the move in the Commons.

But watched over by the Prime Minister, he quickly went on the attack this evening as he lashed out at the ‘slow controlled decline’ under his predecessor Rishi Sunak.

‘What a day. It has been hard, but we have to focus on the job, he says.

‘We have to move on. No more distractions. We have a plan and we must go ahead and deliver it. This is what the public expects from the government.’

He sought to portray the Conservative Party as ‘serious custodians of the public purse’, saying: ‘There is no way to higher sustainable growth without fiscal responsibility.

‘Conservatives have always known this and we still know it. And it is because we are conservative that we remain absolutely committed to being serious stewards of the public purse. This is what defines us and sets us apart from the Labor Party.’