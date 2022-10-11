More officiating scrutiny during Raiders-Chiefs MNF game

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) – The NFL and its beleaguered service crew weren’t even given a day to rest after the latest controversy before another erupted just before halftime of Monday night’s Las Vegas Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs had just scored to narrow their deficit to 17-7 when Chris Jones stripped Derek Carr from behind. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on the Raiders quarterback as he also got away with the ball — replays showed he was clearly loose and Jones was clearly recovering — and umpire Carl Cheffers threw a flag to rough up the passer.

The piece happened with less than two minutes to go and was not graded.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sidelines to argue with every official within earshot. And after the teams exchanged field goals, giving the Raiders a 20-10 lead at halftime, Reid cornered Cheffers again as they headed for the locker room.

As the players emerged for the second half, Kansas City Cheffers fans hooted louder than the hated Raiders.

The call came a day after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged off by umpire Jerome Boger for a seemingly harmless tackle from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first deficit and allowed them to clock out at a 21-15 win, rather than give the Falcons a chance to ride for the win.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “That’s what I based my decision on.”

The NFL has been criticized for its failure to protect quarterbacks after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after a violent blow in a game against Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when his head was slammed into the turf by Bengal’s Josh Tupou, who was not flagged during the game.

The NFL Rules state: “Any physical action against a player who is in a pass stance (i.e., before, during, or after a pass) which, in the umpire’s judgment, is not warranted by the circumstances of the game, will be called off as transgressions.”

The rulebook also notes, “When in doubt about a roughness or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the umpire should always call the passer rough.”

“From my point of view, it seemed obvious that it was a bad decision,” said Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. Sunday. “But that’s why you put the refs there to make these calls. They pay these guys to make those calls. It looked bad (from) my point of view, but like I said, I was at the back. They put these guys there to make those calls.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had many conflicts with Cheffers in the past.

The biggest came during the 2016 playoffs against Pittsburgh, when Cheffer’s left tackle called Eric Fisher for holding on to what would have been a two-point tying conversion. The Steelers won 18-16 to advance to the AFC title game, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Cheffers “shouldn’t even be able to work at…Foot Locker.”