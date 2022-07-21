More news, more worry during pandemic

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Fear and anxiety went hand in hand with trying to learn more about COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in the United States — and the most troubled people turned on the television and scrolled through social media, according to university research from Wisconsin-Madison.

“What we hope is that you can counteract uncertainty by learning more about the world, and that you would associate not knowing with experiencing emotional distress,” says UW-Madison psychology professor Markus Brauer. “As with many crises, that was not the case with COVID-19. Higher media consumption – looking for the news – was associated with more emotional distress.”

Brauer and collaborators at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 2,200 people in the U.S. in March and April 2020. It was just a few weeks after public health measures like masking and physical distancing began to appear as orders in some cities and states.

The researchers asked respondents how “overwhelmed,” “concerned” or “afraid of what might happen” they were, and how often they sought information about pandemics through different types of news media, how likely they thought they might be infected, and whether they knew someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The researchers published their findings in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Younger respondents and women were more likely to be emotionally upset, as were those with liberal political views and, intuitively, those who thought they were likely to contract the virus.

Most importantly, controlling for age and gender demographics, looking for more frequent news updates about COVID-19 was associated with more emotional distress.

“We kind of expected that from social media consumers,” said Brauer, who collaborated with journalism professor Dhavan Shah on the study. “We know that social media is a poor source for receiving news updates. Negative news gets more clicks and is shared more, so people who get their news from social media are disproportionately exposed to disturbing content.”

However, the suffering was not limited to social media consumers.

“What really surprised us was the link between emotional stress on the one hand and the frequency of receiving news from print media and television on the other,” Brauer says.

Television and newspapers provide information, including updates on infection risk research and transmission methods. The researchers thought that without the amplification of negative content experienced on social media, this information could help people manage the many unknowns in the early stages of a new pandemic.

Instead, both television and social media had the strongest positive relationships with emotional distress. The association between emotional stress and print media use was smaller, but still positive and significant.

The study does not allow for causal conclusions. While it’s likely that looking for news updates about the pandemic has led to emotional distress, Brauer says, it’s also possible that people who are upset are trying to manage their emotions by watching the news more often.

“So many of us are connected to what feels constant throughout the day, and there is definitely a point where constant attention is not a benefit,” Brauer says. “Would nine hours a day checking the news for COVID information inform you better than five hours a day? Probably not. Our results tell us you’ll only feel worse.”

More information:

Juwon Hwang et al, The relationship between COVID-19 information seeking, news media use, and emotional distress at the start of the pandemic, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2021). Juwon Hwang et al, The relationship between COVID-19 information seeking, news media use, and emotional distress at the start of the pandemic,(2021). DOI: 10.3390/ijerph182413198

