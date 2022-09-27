More naturally occurring trees and less clustering could benefit urban forests

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Excessive clustering of tree species in urban forests and over-reliance on introduced species can make urban forests more vulnerable to pests or diseases and reduce ecosystem benefits, according to a study published today in eLife show.

The findings identify critical weaknesses in current tree-planting strategies in cities across the United States and suggest ways to build more resilient and diverse ecosystems.

Urban trees offer many health benefits for humans, animals and other plants. They are also essential tools in the fight against climate change and pollution, as they capture and store carbon, and remove harmful microscopic pollutants from the air.

“Many studies show that urban forests help people – they save money, clean the air and more – but few have assessed the biodiversity of urban trees, which protects forests from destruction by disease or climate change. More diverse forests also provide better mental health benefits for humans and support more wildlife,” said Dakota McCoy, a Science Fellow at Stanford University in Stanford, California, USA. McCoy is co-lead author of the study, along with Benjamin Goulet-Scott, higher education and laboratory coordinator at Harvard Forest, Harvard University’s ecological field station in Petersham, Massachusetts, USA.

To close this critical information gap, the team collected data on 5.6 million trees in 63 U.S. cities that track tree stocks. The data includes the location, species and individual health of the trees. They then determined whether the species is native or introduced to the area, using information from the Biota of North America program, which documents the distribution of plants on the continent.

In 47 of the 48 cities with sufficient data, the team found that, even in municipalities with diverse urban forests, trees were often clustered into groups of one species. This clustering makes it easier for diseases and insect pests to spread, such as the infamous Dutch elm disease. City parks had more diverse tree communities.

On average, most urban trees are introduced species: only 46% of urban trees occur naturally in their area. Wetter, cooler cities had more naturally occurring trees, while drier, warmer communities had more introduced species. The team found that introduced species were more prevalent in cities further west. Newer cities had more naturally occurring trees, suggesting that changing practices by urban arborists may already be affecting urban forests. All trees, whether introduced or occurring naturally, perform essential ecosystem services in our cities. But naturally occurring tree species are an important piece of the puzzle for creating diverse, resilient ecosystems.

“Naturally occurring tree species support richer local ecosystems and provide essential food and habitats for birds and butterflies,” says Goulet-Scott. “But cities are harsh environments for trees, and we often choose street trees from a short list of hardy species, which can be introduced or occur naturally. We could see that cities with more introduced trees had similar mixes of tree species and less ecosystem diversity as a result in towns.”

Zooming in on Washington, DC, the team found qualitative socioeconomic differences in the locations and diversity of trees. More affluent neighborhoods had more trees and more variety than less affluent ones. The authors say future analyzes of urban forests should take into account the socioeconomics of the neighborhood. In addition, they suggest that citizen science initiatives can be used to document the diversity of birds, insects and plants and assess how well urban forests support these ecosystems.

“We hope our work will enable local decision-makers to select and plant urban trees that will resist climate change and potential pest and virus outbreaks, as well as maximize the health benefits trees provide to all urban residents,” concludes senior author John kartesz. , director of the Biota of North America Program (BONAP), North Carolina, USA.

