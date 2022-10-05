More misery to come! Flash floods hit Wales as downpours leave Britain drenched

Advertising

Wet weather will continue to hit the country this evening after thunderstorms lashed northern and eastern parts of Britain this morning as a band of rain moved in from the west, with more rain to come at the weekend.

Tonight Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England will see wet and windy conditions continue, with some risk of thunder later in the week.

The rain today triggered flash flooding in Swansea, with cars pushing their way through floodwaters in the coastal city.

Flood alerts were issued for south Wales, focusing on rivers and tributaries, including some of them close to the city.

Further alerts were issued around England in Lancashire and the Lake District, in north-west Wales and in parts of Scotland.

This evening the north will remain windy after a day of scattered blustery showers and coastal gales, with cool temperatures into the night, falling to 8C in the north.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin from the Meteorological Office said: ‘Much of the country had a wet and windy start to Wednesday but many places will brighten up for the rest of the day with some afternoon sunshine but also some showers.’

Vehicles drive through a flash flood in Swansea on Wednesday morning following a bout of heavy rain in the Welsh city

A van drives through floodwaters in Swansea after heavy rain hit the area, triggering flooding on Wednesday morning

He said satellite radars showed plenty of cloud over Britain and forming heavy rain in parts.

This then began to ‘slowly slide south’ due to the cold weather front moving across the country, he explained, bringing rain to parts of East Anglia before tapering off.

This meant that Wednesday afternoon felt cooler, the front bringing fresher air after a warmer and more ‘humid’ morning in parts of England and Wales.

Tomorrow, other parts of the country will be clearer, with conditions mostly dry in the south and east with clear spells of sunshine in places, bringing temperatures to a peak of 18C in the south-east, above the average for this year which falls around 16C .

Met office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told MailOnline that Thursday will remain ‘quite windy’, although the winds will not be as strong as ‘the last few days’.

A woman walks along a wet street strewn with leaves as rain hit parts of the country on Wednesday

Temperatures will range from 15C to 17C in the midlands and 12C to 13C in northern England and Scotland.

Tomorrow will see more cloud in the west of the UK as it thickens during the day bringing wind and rain.

As the end of the week approaches, Britons will see a combination of sunshine and windy showers, with the focus mainly in the north-west of the country on Friday.

Sir. Dewhurst said another streak of rain moves in on Friday, with the country seeing “sunshine and showers again” due to the “changeable” autumn weather.

There should be a break in the rain on Saturday, with most of Britain remaining mainly dry, he explained.

The day is expected to see temperatures of 19C, above average for this time of year, due to high pressure.

‘Wet and windy’ conditions return on Sunday as increasing winds spread across the country from the west.