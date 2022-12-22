More misery for commuters as it is announced train ticket price will go up by 5.9% next March

<!–

Commuters are ready for more train woes as rail fares are confirmed to rise 5.9 percent in March.

The price hike follows a period when passengers have been plagued by frequent disruptions and cancellations of services due to rail strikes led by the RMT union.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he capped the increase below inflation, describing the increase as “a fair balance” between passengers and taxpayers.

He added: “This is the largest ever government intervention in rail fares. I am limiting the increase well below inflation to help mitigate the impact on passengers.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper imagined arriving in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting earlier this month

Commuters wait for trains at Kings Cross Station, London, amid rail chaos caused by strikes last week

“It has been a difficult year and the impact of inflation has been felt across the UK economy. We don’t want to make the problem worse.

“This is a fair balance between the travelers who use our trains and the taxpayers who pay for them.”

Prior to the pandemic, rates were raised at the beginning of each year based on the inflation measure of the retail price index from July before.

July’s RPI figure was 12.3 percent, but rail fares are up 5.9 percent in March.

The highest price cap was six percent in 2009 and 2012.

The government is also freezing prices for January and February to allow commuters to purchase tickets at existing rates.

It comes as strikes by unionized workers will also cripple Britain’s train network, with some services set to stop from Friday despite national strikes not starting until Christmas Eve.

Railroad workers will quit their jobs from December 24 to 29 amid demands for inflation-fighting wage increases and promises about working conditions.

The AA predicts widespread disruption on the roads, with 20 million car journeys to take place in the run-up to Christmas Day amid railway strikes.

