More migrants are dropped at Kamala’s DC home – as Republicans warn they could IMPEACH Mayorkas

Another busload of migrants was dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC Thursday morning as Republicans warn of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the crisis at the southern border.

The relocation of incoming border crossers, particularly to some high-profile locations, has become a popular method of protest for border states that feel pleas for help are being ignored by the Biden administration.

At dawn on Thursday, a bus pulled up near Harris’ home, where more than two dozen migrants disembarked and were greeted by emergency and volunteer groups.

The migrants were then put aboard smaller buses and transported to nearby residences.

More than two dozen migrants got off the bus outside the Naval Observatory in northwest Washington, DC from Texas on Thursday with all their belongings in plastic bags

GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas sent a letter to Mayorkas compiling data from Customs and Border Protection (DBP) showing how the situation at the border has worsened since President Joe Biden took office.

“This is gross dereliction of duty and, if not corrected quickly, could provide grounds for impeachment,” the senators warned the Homeland Security chief in a Tuesday letter.

“Your failure to faithfully enforce this nation’s immigration laws and willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis on our southern border amounts to a gross dereliction of duty and a violation of your oath of office,” added Cruz and Graham, who are both on the Judiciary Committee.

To help curb the impact of mass illegal immigration in border communities, states such as Texas, Arizona, and Florida have regularly transported migrants to sanctuary cities in other parts of the country, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago.

Migrants who arrived in DC Thursday morning were met by local aid workers and volunteers who loaded them into smaller buses and transported them to nearby accommodations

Figures from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that the total number of migrant encounters per August reached more than 2 million in fiscal year 2022 – a record high number

So far, more than 8,200 migrants have been sent to DC from Texas on more than 195 bus trips north, according to Gov. Abbott’s office.

Another 3,000 were sent to New York City from Texas and nearly 1,000 to Chicago.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a plane full of about 50 migrants to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, a move labeled by Democrats as a “political stunt” that has sparked a lawsuit and talk of congressional investigations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott last month sent two busloads of migrants to the gates of the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s residence is located. Another bus from Abbott’s state also dropped off about 50 more migrants in front of Harris’ home in DC on Monday – many of whom are Venezuelans.

Senators Lindsey Graham (left) and Tex Cruz (right) wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week warning of impending impeachment over his inaction on the southern border crisis.

Shortly after taking office, Harris was tasked with addressing the migration crisis, which her office quickly moved to rebrand as a role that seeks to look at the root causes that lead people to leave their homelands to migrate north and seek asylum in the United States

Republicans have criticized Harris for her failure to do anything to curb migration at the southern border — and have criticized Secretary Mayorkas for

CBP figures released last month brought the number of encounters in fiscal year 2022 to more than 2.1 million, a massive record high — and there’s still one more month of reporting left in the year.

This represents a 437 percent increase from the same time in fiscal year 2020.

There was also a 279 percent increase in meetings from fiscal year 2020 to 2021 — the last year of President Donald Trump’s time in office and the first year of the Biden administration.