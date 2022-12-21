More investors voice support to oust most of Capricorn Energy board

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hedge fund calling for a review of Capricorn Energy’s board has revealed that three other major shareholders have expressed support for the move.

Palliser Capital on Monday demanded investors be given the chance to vote to remove seven board members from the energy exploration company at an extraordinary general meeting.

Palliser has already received backing from several key Capricorn investors and said Wednesday that letters of intent have now also been sent by Irenic Capital Management, VR Global Partners and another unnamed lender.

It means that 40 percent of Capricorn investors are now calling for a shake-up of the group’s governance.

Outrage: Much of Palliser’s criticism of Capricorn centers on a proposed merger agreed between the energy exploration form and NewMed Energy, an Israeli oil and gas partnership

Among those Palliser wants to oust are Simon Thomson, who has been CEO since July 2011, chief financial officer James Smith, and chairman Nicoletta Giadrossi.

The company is seeking to replace relevant management with six independent directors, including former Frontera Energy head Richard Herbert and ex-Spirit Energy chief Chris Cox.

Support for this proposal has already been received from shareholders Madison Avenue Partners, Kite Lake Capital and Newtyn Management.

A day later, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) joined the chorus of dissenters as it accused the board of overseeing a “substantial rift in relations.”

Palliser has accused Capricorn’s directors of undermining confidence, wasting money on failed projects and “chronically underperforming” against other industry peers.

Much of the criticism centers on a proposed merger between Capricorn and NewMed Energy, an Israeli oil and gas partnership, which was initially agreed at the end of September.

This followed a failed attempt to forge a link with fellow FTSE 250 company Tullow Oil, which was also called back by investors worried it would give the debt-ridden Irish company access to Capricorn’s cash pile.

Under the terms of the NewMed deal, shareholders would receive $620 million in special dividends before the transaction closes and own 10.3 percent of the expanded group.

But Palliser has criticized this proposal, claiming it is too low and has brought his own alternative plan that it claims could bring investors up to 400 pence per share.

In addition, the company believes that Capricorn’s directors have failed to provide sufficient transparency about the strategic alternatives on the table if the deal falls through and underestimate the company’s current potential.

In a letter published earlier this week, it wrote: “We believe the board has chosen to down Capricorn’s standalone prospects in the hope that investors will ultimately accept a deal that does not provide fair value to shareholders.” .

“This unacceptable course of action, in our view, serves only to put pressure on shareholders and falls short of the resolute focus on value maximization that we collectively demand and deserve.”

Capricorn energy declined to comment on Palliser’s latest announcement.