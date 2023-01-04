More chicken sandwiches and other restaurant trends for 2023

After years of losing business to takeout and delivery, restaurant dining areas are back in business.

That claim comes from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot 2023 Culinary Forecast.”

The National Restaurant Association’s “Hot Trends” survey for 2023 predicts high interest in Sriracha. (2014 photo by Watchara Phomicinda, Pasadena Star News/SCNG)

Meat on Ocean in Santa Monica serves charcuterie. (Photo courtesy of Meat on Ocean)

Wingstop introduced 12 chicken sandwiches at once in August. (Photo courtesy of Wingstop)

“All restaurants that dine in are local, and more than 70% of respondents, according to the survey, agree that customers want to congregate on-site — just as hungry for connection as sustainability,” the survey reads.

It draws on the expertise of more than 500 professionals from the American Culinary Federation, a professional body for chefs and cooks, the introductions said. Participants weighed in on what they see as menu trends for the coming year.

The results are presented in a list of general trends and then broken down into different categories.

Here are some of the key findings.

Dine inside

According to the survey, customers are eager to connect through dining experiences, shared meals that can’t be easily replicated at home.

That thought seems to be shared by Black Angus Steakhouse, which has an experience drop-down menu on its website. They include happy hours and weekly specials. In May, the Sherman Oaks-based chain introduced a live music program bringing local bands to its restaurants on Friday nights.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has a beer club with special events such as couples nights like the upcoming one Bacon experience, January 30-February. 2 in restaurants in the entire Costa Mesa chain.

Chicken sandwiches

Nashville hot chicken has become so mainstream that Iowa and Kentucky football players devoured it in an eating contest before facing each other at the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Although the “chicken wars sandwichbegan in 2019, the trend continues to be so popular that the association has awarded it the #2 spot on the overall list and two spots on the lunch list: “Chicken Sandwich 3.0,” featuring spicy and sweet heat fusion flavors and fried chicken sandwiches.

Chicken sandwiches were big at Wingstop, whatever debuted 12 flavors at once end of August. They include Lemon Pepper Punch and Mango Habanero Heat.

Hot Honey, selected as the 2023 flavor of the year by gourmet syrup company Monin, appeared at chains such as Wendy’s and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, a full-service chain.

Charcuterie shelves

According to the association, plates with cold cuts and cheese respond to the desire for a shared dining experience.

One of the restaurants serving them is Meat on Ocean in Santa Monica, which charges $44 for a five-item plate and $53 for a seven-item plate, according to the website. The Rustik Fork in Riverside charges $35 for a plate of assorted meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts, according to its brunch menu.

Graze Craze, a chain founded in Florida 2020, specializes in charcuterie boards and custom catering. It plans to open California locations in Chula Vista and Modesto.

Streamline menu

The association says restaurants are still dealing with the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, including supply chain issues and staff shortages. Recent challenges include a turkey deficiency that saw some restaurants take it off their menus and charge upwards of $20 for roast turkey dinners over the holidays.

BentoBox, a marketing platform for restaurants, also included streamlining in its list of top trends for 2023, predicting that eateries will rise to the challenge with fewer menus and less service. It said some would choose to have shorter hours for their dining rooms but keep their kitchens open for online orders.

Sriracha Variations

The Thai pasta is part of a trend towards Southeast Asian cuisine.

Sriracha is traditionally made with chili, sugar, salt, vinegar and garlic. A brand familiar to many Southern Californians is Huy Fong Foods of Irwindale, but it’s available as a rub, in mayonnaise, or with other additional ingredients.

Other tidbits

Emerging trends to watch include Chinese street food such as rou jia mo, also called a Chinese hamburger or jianbing, a breakfast item made with fried crackers.

Experts also noted an interest in sandwiches made with Indian flatbreads such as paratha and roti, or with pastry rolls and pancakes.

Sweets to watch were alfajores from South America and haupia, Hawaiian coconut pudding.

Beverage trends include low-or non-alcoholic cocktailsand interest in hard seltz of smaller local brewers continues to grow.

Interest in fads like ranch water, a summer cocktail, and pickle pizza waned.