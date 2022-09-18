More Celtic shame as fans hijack minute’s applause in the Queen’s memory

<!–

Celtic fans interrupted the minute’s applause in memory of the Queen before their match against St Mirren on Sunday by singing anti-royal chants.

The Scottish FA had left it up to individual clubs to decide whether they wanted to pay tribute to the Queen this weekend following her death earlier this month.

Most matches across the UK have seen fans and players hold a minute’s silence and sing the national anthem prior to kick-off, but this time there was a minute’s applause.

However, chants could be heard over the top of the applause from the Celtic end as fans chanted: ‘If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands.’

Supporters also held up a banner with the same message as there were audible boos before the minute’s applause had even begun.

The Celtic players and manager Ange Postecoglou continued to clap for the full minute before the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of 60 seconds.

After the applause, the national anthem was not played as the match got under way shortly afterwards.

The reaction from Celtic fans comes just four days after they also voiced their displeasure with the monarchy during their side’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fans held a banner in the stands reading ‘f*** the crown’, while another message said ‘sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’.

Fagan famously managed to scale the walls of Buckingham Palace before sneaking into Her Majesty’s bedroom while she slept in 1982.

The then painter and decorator, who has schizophrenia, spent about 10 minutes talking to the monarch about his family.

The late monarch believed Fagan was just a drunk member of staff who was eventually tackled by a security guard.

Celtic’s supporters aren’t the only set of fans to have disrupted tributes to the Queen this weekend.

Dundee United fans chanted ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ ahead of their game with Rangers on Saturday, sparking outrage among the home crowd at Ibrox.