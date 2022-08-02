More bodies found in flood-ravaged Kentucky as fresh rainstorms hit

Another round of rains hit flooded mountain communities in Kentucky Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could pose another threat: falling trees and utility poles.

Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll has risen to 37 as hundreds of people remain missing for five days after one of the poorest regions in the country was inundated by nearly 12 inches of rain. The water flowed down slopes and into valleys and hollows and flooded entire cities. Mudslides left some people on steep slopes.

Beshear suggested many of the missing would be found when cell phone service resumes.

“As cellular service comes back up and running, we’ll see a lot of people finding people they love and care about, so we’re looking forward to those stories,” he said.

Radar indicated up to 10.2 inches more rain fell on Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could cause more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

“If it wasn’t hard enough for the people in this region, they’re getting rain now,” Beshear said at the Capitol in Frankfurt on Monday. “Equally worrisome is high winds — just think how saturated the ground has been.” The wind “could knock down poles, it could knock down trees. So people have to be careful.”

A series of complex storms are sweeping through our hard-hit region of eastern Kentucky, with the greatest threat between 11 p.m. tonight and 8 a.m. EDT tomorrow. The biggest concern is the nighttime flooding. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 1, 2022

An approaching heat wave means “it will get even harder when it stops raining,” the governor said. “We have to make sure that people are eventually stable at that point.”

Chris Campbell, president of Letcher Funeral Home in Whitesburg, said he has begun arranging funeral arrangements for people who have passed away.

“These people, we know most of them. We’re a small community,” he said of the town about 177 kilometers southeast of Lexington. “It affects everyone.”

His funeral home recently buried a 67-year-old woman who suffered a heart attack while trying to escape from her home as the water rose. Campbell knew her boyfriend well, he said.

On Monday, he met the family of a man and woman in their 70s, people he also knew personally. He said it is difficult to explain the magnitude of the loss.

“I don’t know how to explain it or what to say, to be completely honest,” he said. “I just can’t imagine what they’re going through. I don’t think there are really words for it.”

Campbell said his 90-year-old grandmother lost the entire house she had lived in since 1958. She managed to escape to a neighbor’s house with only a few photos. Everything else is gone, he said.

More than 12,000 utilities were without power. At least 300 people stayed in shelters.

The flooding broke loose last week when 8 to 10 ½ inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of eastern Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and western Virginia in just 48 hours.

The disaster was the latest in a series of catastrophic floods that have ravaged parts of the US this summer, including St. Louis. Scientists warn that such events are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities – Breathitt County and the nearby town of Hindman in Knott County.

Breathitt County has declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The only exceptions were for emergency services, first responders and people traveling for work.

“I hate having to impose a curfew, but looting is absolutely not tolerated. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much. We cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left,” Attorney General Brendon Miller said in a Facebook post.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the curfew decision came after 18 reports of looting. He said people were stealing private property where houses had been damaged. No arrests have been made.

Hindman mayor Tracy Neice also announced a sunset-to-dawn curfew over looting, WYMT television station reported. Both curfews will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

Last week’s flooding spread to parts of West Virginia and Virginia. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to channel relief money into flooded counties, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency helped. Another move came from the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, which hosted an open practice session at the Rupp Arena and a charity telethon on Tuesday.

Coach John Calipari said players approached him about the idea.

“The team and I are looking forward to doing what we can,” said Calipari.

(AP)