More atmospheric river storms are heading into the Bay Area. What that means for flood risk and drought.

The atmospheric river storm that hit the Bay Area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning raised concerns about mudslides, power outages and other issues.

It was the third storm since last Friday and more to come. Scientists said conditions are lining up for a series of additional “pineapple express” storms in the coming days that could create conditions not seen since 2017.

That year, multiple atmospheric river storms successively drenched California, culminating in a massive mid-February that ended the 2012-2016 drought, destroyed the spillway at Oroville Dam, and caused $100 million in flood damage in downtown San Jose.

There are at least two more such storms in Northern California for Saturday and Monday, with more possible in the next week or two, said Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego, and one of the the country’s leading experts on atmospheric rivers.

“If these storms continue to make landfall over the next two or three weeks, the drought will end,” he said.

Because the soil has become saturated after persistent December rains, billions of gallons of water eventually flow into reservoirs, which remain low due to the drought but begin to rise, Ralph noted. Multiple successive atmospheric storms can also cause major flooding, a problem government officials highlighted on Wednesday.

“Three weeks ago, we were talking about exceptional drought,” said Karla Nemeth, director of California’s Department of Water Resources. “And we’re now talking about the biggest series of storms we’ve seen in five years.”

This is what we see for the cold front entering the area during the evening and overnight commute. This cold front will bring strong winds and intense rain. Avoid all unnecessary travel! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XroRdhS8wT — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

Sure, computer modeling that predicts atmospheric river storms and other weather patterns isn’t accurate until about a week into the future. Beyond that, atmospheric conditions can change and forecasts are adjusted closer to storm arrival dates.

But weather models from U.S. and European supercomputers show some of the best wet weather conditions since California’s current drought began three years ago.

“The jet stream is straight as an arrow coming down the California coast from Asia,” said Jan Null, a meteorologist who owns Golden Gate Weather Services in Half Moon Bay. “It looks like an El Niño pattern. It brings a train of storms to us.

Atmospheric rivers are the largest “rivers” on Earth. Moisture-rich storms that often form near Hawaii stream through the air up to 2 miles above the ocean, carrying twice as much water per second as the Amazon River and 25 times the volume of the Mississippi where it empties into the ocean.

On Wednesday, NOAA “hurricane hunter” aircraft flew into the storm to collect data on its strength.

When high-pressure ridges block atmospheric rivers from California and divert them into Canada or the Pacific Northwest, California could go into a drought. That happened repeatedly during the last major drought from 2012 to 2016, and for much of the past three winters. When the ridges are gone, as they are now, the storms can line up and pound the west coast like blows from a prizefighter. But in moderation, they are key to the state’s water supply. In a typical year, California gets about a dozen such storms, which make up about 50% of its precipitation.

“The dry years versus the wet years are mainly due to too few or too many atmospheric rivers,” says Ralph, who devised a scale of 1-5 for measuring atmospheric river storms, based on the amount of moisture they carry and the time they hover over land.

#GOES18 is now #GOESWest. A HUGE THANK YOU to the SPoRT Data Production Team for transitioning our products today. We leave you with a GOES-18 animation of a bomb cyclone and an impressive atmospheric river with a deep supply of moisture stretching all the way to Hawaii. #weather #satellites pic.twitter.com/RcvHWFSt9S — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) January 4, 2023

Two “AR” storms, as they’re called, swept across the Bay Area last week. They were Category 1, the weakest, but Category 3 further north. Wednesday night’s storm was a Category 3 accompanied by a massive low-pressure zone dubbed a “bomb cyclone.” Another AR storm Saturday is expected to be a 2. One Monday looks like a 4, Ralph’s team has predicted.

However, a series of other storms like this one could last for weeks and should be more of a concern, Ralph and other experts said.

“The consequences can be serious,” Ralph said. “The more of these pile up back-to-back, the more likely the reservoirs are to fill up. We really have to pay attention in the coming weeks.”

Reservoirs across California remain low after three years of severe drought. The state’s largest, Shasta, near Redding, was 34% full on Wednesday — about 57% of the historic average for this date. Similarly, Oroville, in Butte County, was 39% full — about 74% of the average, and rising.

But with each storm, some have already risen above normal levels. Folsom Reservoir, northeast of Sacramento, rose to 58% full in recent weeks, or 144% of the historic average for this time of year. Millerton Lake, north of Fresno, is now 77% full, or 146% of the average.

Meanwhile, major December storms left California with the largest New Year’s snowpack since 2011. On Wednesday, statewide snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, the source of nearly a third of California’s water, was 173% of the historic average. The Sierra acts as a giant frozen reservoir. As the snow melts in the spring and summer, the water sends down the rivers to fill the reservoirs.

Wade Crowfoot, California’s secretary of natural resources, said with reservoirs and water tables still low after three very dry years, it’s too early to declare the drought over. Last year, a very wet December was followed by the driest January, February and March in the state’s recorded history, and the snow pack ended April 1 at 37% of normal.

“We’re still in the first half of the game,” said Crowfoot. “We have important points on the board in terms of precipitation, snow and rain that will come in handy in the coming dry months. But we are still far from understanding how this wet season affects our overall drought.”