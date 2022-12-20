More arrests as A-League hooligans shown throwing trolleys, buckets

Charges include four people allegedly behind serious assaults on the field and one who threw a flare at a cameraman. A 23-year-old Craigieburn man was charged after allegedly hitting Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover with a bucket full of sand. One of the men who wants to speak to the police about the violence during the derby. Credit:Victoria police The man has been charged with violent disorder, launching a missile, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, tortious assault, entering a sports venue, disrupting a game, public nuisance and dissolute conduct. The goalkeeper suffered a concussion and had to have stitches to his head after the violence on the pitch.

Police said around 150 fans ran onto the pitch and four men were injured – Glover, a Network 10 cameraman and two security guards – as bottles and other objects were thrown at police as they tried to force the fans off the pitch. About $150,000 in damage was done. Referee Alex King, who was next to Glover at the time of the pitch invasion, also suffered a minor injury. Photo released by police of a man they want to speak to. Credit:Victoria police Police also said more than 80 flares and fireworks were set off by fans at both ends of the ground, with about 53 on the north side (Victory supporters) and 19 on the south side (Melbourne City supporters). Johnson told ABC News breakfast Victory could expect “various sanctions”. “The balaclavas and flares that have been brought into the stadium are unacceptable,” Johnson told ABC.

“And part of the sanctioning process that we go through, when we talk about targets, is to deter this kind of behavior. It’s to call it out. And to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “That is why we acted quickly. And that’s why we issued two lifetime suspensions overnight. We will be issuing further suspensions for individuals today, up to 10 individuals, and we will also be looking at various sanctions that could be applied to Melbourne Victory, which we will also hold accountable. Victory veteran Leigh Broxham, who has made more than 300 appearances for the club, issued a statement on behalf of the players on Tuesday evening, pledging to restore the good name of the club and the game in Australia. “What we’ve seen has no place in football, but it’s also not representative of the majority of our fans who are children, families, grandparents and everything in between,” the players said.