More than 40 migrants arrive in Dover as Channel crossings resume after four day break

Dozens of migrants were plucked from the English Channel today after their ship ran into trouble during the perilous 21-mile journey across the Straits of Dover.

Groups of young men, women and children were taken to the coast in Kent by Border Force on Tuesday morning as the total number with small boats approaches 30,000 this year.

Wearing red life jackets and face masks, the migrants sailed to safety aboard the BF Defender with the help of members of the armed forces.

It is the first time since Thursday that crossings have taken place after the past few days with windy conditions at sea.

More than 600 people arrived that day after nearly 40 people were rescued from the Channel when their boat sank off the coast of Kent.

More than 29,700 people have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to preliminary government figures. This is higher than the number for all of 2021, which was 28,526.

A group of people believed to be migrants were brought to Dover, Kent from a Border Force vessel on Tuesday morning following an incident involving a small boat in the Channel.

IN NUMBERS: The 2022 Migrant Record The number has steadily increased each year since 299 people were detected making the journey in 2018. There were 1,843 crossings detected in 2019, 8.466 in 2020 and 28.526 in 2021, according to the Ministry of the Interior The current cumulative total for 2022, 29,099 is almost double the number at this point last year (14,474). Of the 29,099 people tentatively tracked so far this year, 23,831 since the government announced on April 14 that it had struck a deal to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda. The first deportation flight – which was scheduled to depart on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of legal challenges. By 2021, more than half of people crossing the Channel were of Iranian or Iraqi nationality (30% and 22% of the total). A further 10% were Eritrean, 9% were Syrian and 5% were from Afghanistan. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel said in the House of Commons on Sept. 5 that Albanian nationals were about 60% of people arriving in the UK on small boats in the summer. Since the beginning of 2021, the average has risen steadily. In 2018 there were less than 10 people per boat, while in 2019 and 2020 the figure tended to fluctuate between single digits and the high teens. From 2021, the average started to rise and reached 20 in March and 30 in August.

And last month, government officials said it was remarkable that there had been no drownings or other serious incidents so far this year, as the average number of people per boat rose to 44, compared to 28 in 2021.

In the first two weeks of September alone, 4,056 people arrived in 96 boats, and even more people are expected to risk the perilous journey this week in better sea conditions.

In 2021, 28,526 migrants were detained in what was then a record, compared to 8,410 in 2020.

But 2022 became an official record year after Defense confirmed that 601 people had arrived in the UK on 12 September, bringing the total to 28,561.

The issue will be one of the top priorities for new Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who replaced Priti Patel when Liz Truss became Prime Minister.

She would deliberately contact Home Office staff in an attempt to make a “clean break” from her predecessor’s “challenging” tenure, with Ms Patel’s leadership becoming entangled with allegations of bullying before an investigation of the cabinet found it was breaking the ministerial code — only sticking to its position because then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected the findings.

Officials told the Time that Ms. Braverman “did her best” to show that she will respect the staff.

It comes after morale hit rock bottom following the interior ministry’s failed attempt to fly migrants to Rwanda — with a mandarin comparing it to Nazi Germany in an internal Q&A about the controversial policy.

But Ms. Braverman has told staff she will “double down” on the plans.

A Tory MP told the Times: “She’s just as right-wing as Priti, but smarter.

“Priti was struck by her experience in the Ministry of the Interior about the Rutnam thing – a lot of baggage.

“Once that happened, she was always in a difficult situation because why would the Home Office want her to succeed? [Braverman] however, is unaware of the magnitude of that problem. She is well aware that she will have to be very decisive to get what she wants.’

Ms Braverman previously told allies she wants to significantly increase the use of detention facilities in Britain to accommodate migrants arriving on the Kent coast.