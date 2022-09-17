More than 28,000 Russian prisoners including murderers and rapists are freed to fight in Ukraine

More than 28,000 inmates, including murderers, rapists and those guilty of grievous bodily harm, have been released from prison to fight for Vladimir Putin in his war in Ukraine, it is alleged.

The plan has so far led to the release of more than five percent of Russia’s total male prison population, as the Kremlin ramps up its recruitment after a humiliating defeat by the Ukrainian army in the east of the country.

The astonishing number – revealed by the independent Volya Telegram channel – is much higher than previous estimates of released prisoners fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man known as “Putin’s “chief,” was filmed earlier this week pardoning violent criminals and sex offenders – if they could survive the fighting in Ukraine for six months.

A new video this week showed 400 prisoner volunteers in a dozen prison vans on their way to basic training.

Most prisoners receive only perfunctory training before being sent to the front as assault troops, where the chances of survival are horribly low.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, the head of the private military enterprise of the Wagner Group, went to a penal colony in Mordovia to offer prisoners a chance at freedom in exchange for fighting in Putin’s war. 28,000 Russian prisoners are believed to have accepted the offer

Yevgeny Prigozhin told the detainees that they will be pardoned if they survive six months in the war against Ukraine. They should take their own lives instead of being captured, he said

The Wagner chief gave the prisoners five minutes to decide whether they wanted to participate in the Russian war in Ukraine. The minimum age is 22 and the maximum age is 50, with a commitment of six months

Yevgeny Prigozhin, (right) associated with Wagner’s private military company used to bolster the Russian military in Ukraine, is pictured with Vladimir Putin

Prigozhin, 61, is the man behind the plan to replenish Russia’s stock of foot soldiers, according to reports. He was recently named Hero of Russia for his loyalty to Putin and is also considered the founder of the infamous private military company Wagner.

He is also suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency’s troll farm in St. Petersburg that pollutes online discussions and disrupts elections in democratic countries.

A video leaked earlier this week was seen as Prigozhin giving the sales pitch to inmates in a bleak Mordovian penal colony — a former Gulag prison camp — where prisoners were offered.

The oligarch told the prisoners to commit suicide instead of being captured in Ukraine, with one grenade for the enemy and one for themselves.

Prisoners were warned that they would be shot in summary executions if they defected, but they could also become heroes of Russia in battle.

Prisoners who choose to fight for Putin are sent to Wagner’s private army, “controlled” by Prigozhin, which carries out the military orders of the Russian Defense Ministry in Ukraine.

“This is a hard war, not even near people like… [Chechnya] and the others,” he said on video.

“Ammunition consumption is two and a half times higher than in the battle of Stalingrad,” where nearly two million were killed, he said.

Prigozhin admitted in the video that he represents Wagner’s private army, which has been deployed by Putin in Ukraine.

He has previously denied any link with Wagner, who is known to have already recruited thousands of prisoners as Russia uses its most dangerous prisoners as fighters.

“I am a representative of a private war company, you may have heard the name – Wagner Group,” he tells the assembled prisoners.

A significant number of inmates seemed enticed by the Squid Games-style offerings.

A destroyed Russian tank and armored cars on the outskirts of Izium. Russia faces a staff shortage after heavy losses against Ukraine

A destroyed Russian MT-LB armored personnel carrier on fire in a field on the outskirts of Izyum – something the Russian prisoners should look out for once they arrive on the battlefield

Yet the system is being abused by some “rich inmates” who pay bribes to buy their way out of prison without fighting, it is alleged.

This has brought the team of a close Putin friend along with criminal and prison bosses around £33 million so far, a new report claims.

According to various sources, the Federal Penitentiary has already handed over more than 28,000 people to . from April to September [Wagner]said Volya.

‘Among those ‘enlisted’….are [prisoners] who don’t go to war.’

These prisoners – including wealthy money launderers – “just paid for formal recruitment and went home.”

They were told to “keep silent” for six months because they would officially have to fight for Putin in the Donbas or on another front in Ukraine.

An unnamed law enforcement source in the Chief Directorate of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption told Volya that he knew of seven detainees who were released this way with corrupt payments, and two more are expected soon.

A prison service source told the channel: ‘A prisoner pays’ [criminal bosses]the head of the prison colony it shares with its leaders, and the people of Prigozhin.

“Then he signs a contract for service in Ukraine, and is taken out of the colony and… [immediately] liberated.

“There are two conditions: lay still for six months until the pardon is granted, and better not go to Moscow or St. Petersburg.”

“This offer is only made to really wealthy convicts,” Volya said.

Putin’s chef Yevgeny Prigozhin (marked) photographed at LNR in early August 2022 along with other Wagner Group fighters

Putin’s chef Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) pictured at the grave of one of the Russian prisoners murdered in Ukraine

Prisoners pay between £43,000 and £290,000 – depending on ability to pay – for the scams to get out of prison.

Despite the abuse, the majority will fight.

“A perfect candidate is a strong man, 30 to 40 years old, convicted of serious crimes – murder, robbery, infliction of grievous bodily harm.”

Prisoners who become pro-Putin fighters are paid around £1,500 a month for the duration of their six-month frontline contract.

If killed, they are declared heroes and their relatives receive approximately £72,500.

Prigozhin warned the convicts: “The first sin is desertion. Nobody deserts, nobody gives up, nobody surrenders. You are taught what to do with regard to surrender.’

“Two grenades you must have with you,” he continued [One grenade for our foes, and one for yourself].

‘The second sin is alcohol and drugs in the war zone’ [which are banned]… The third sin is looting – this includes sexual contacts with local women, men, flora, fauna, whoever.

‘The minimum age we use is 22, the maximum age is 50 and ‘good condition’ is a must.’

The recruitment of prisoners was seen as evidence of Putin’s desperation in his war with Ukraine amid recent defeats in the Kharkiv region.