Mordialloc drowning: Friends pay tribute to Melbourne teenager Nick Maan after Boxing Day tragedy

A teenager who tragically drowned on a popular beach in a Boxing Day tragedy has been remembered as a rising AFL star and “one of the best friends you could ask for”.

Nick Maan, 17, was swimming with friends at Mordialloc beach in south-east Melbourne on Monday when he was reported missing, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation in the water and from the air.

He was pulled unconscious from the water 45 minutes later and brought back to shore, where paramedics and lifeguards performed CPR on him, but he tragically died on the spot.

The Pakenham teenager was due to start Year 12 studies at Lakeside College in the new year and played Australian rules for Pakenham Lions Junior Football Club.

Nick’s death has sparked an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from heartbroken friends and his school.

Darci Dixon (left) has written a heartbreaking tribute to her close friend Nick Maan (right)

“Today myself and many others lost one of the best friends anyone could wish for,” Darci Dixon posted on Facebook.

Nick sadly lost his life today on Mordialloc beach. He was definitely one of a kind and he always knew how to make anyone laugh and smile no matter what.

He was well loved by so many he came across and has clearly touched so many hearts. “All the fun times in and out of elementary school through high school are memories now, but they are memories I will treasure forever.”

Rest in peace Nick. Absolutely everyone will miss you.

Darci added on Instagram: “Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing you was as lucky as I was to have you as my friend, I will love you forever.”

‘School will never be the same without you.’

Another close teammate, Ethan, revealed that Nick took the sport seriously and was recently asked to train for Gippsland Power.

“Nick was the most amazing, caring, devoted and determined young man I have ever met,” Ethan wrote.

Nick Maan (pictured) was a rising star for Pakenham Lions Junior Football Club

Nick Maan was swimming with friends at Mordialloc beach in south-east Melbourne on boxing day where he drowned (pictured, emergency services and lifeguards on scene)

‘Nick always saw the best in people and always had the most genuine and caring heart for others.

“Her smile could make the world’s unhappiest person instantly overjoyed and her laugh was more contagious than covid.”

Nick joined Lakeside College in 2018 as a Year 7 student and will be remembered for his bright smile, intelligence, wonderful sense of humor and of course his sporting prowess.

“We take comfort in knowing that Nick is in God’s loving embrace and that God is with all of us through life’s struggles. As we read in Psalm 46, ‘God is our refuge and strength, our quick help in tribulations’.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s family, friends and college staff who are devastated by this sad news. In particular, we ask the community to keep Nick’s family in his prayers at this time.

Nick Maan (pictured) was one of two teenagers who drowned in Victoria in the space of 24 hours.

Local politicians also paid tribute.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends, family, and the local community. A young man lost too soon. Rest in peace,’ said state parliamentarian Jason Wood.

Labor MP Emma Vulin added: My thoughts are with Nick’s family and the entire school community. I am very sorry for your loss.

Nick’s tragic death brings to 19 the total number of drownings in Victoria so far in December.

He was the second teenager to drown in Victoria in 24 hours over the Christmas holidays.

The other teenager, 19, drowned while bodysurfing off Cumberland River Beach, just south of Lorne on Victoria’s Surf Coast, on Christmas Day.

Two other men were also hospitalized after the trio ran into trouble with dangerous surf.

Nick Maan (pictured with classmates) was weeks away from starting Year 12

The tragedies have prompted calls for authorities to be careful on the water with Melbourne forecast to hit a sweltering 37C on Tuesday.

Life Saving Victoria lifeguards and lifeguards have carried out 102 rescues on patrolled beaches this month, compared to 30 rescues during the same period in 2021.

“After flooding has devastated communities across the state, people flock to our shoreline to enjoy the water, which may have contributed to the increased number of rescues,” said LSV’s general manager of salvage services. , Liam Krige.

“Any body of water can pose a threat, so please make safe choices whenever you are in, on or near water, such as never swimming alone, ensuring children are actively supervised,” said Mr. Krige.

“Which means children under the age of five within arm’s reach and children under the age of ten in their constant and direct line of sight, wearing an approved life jacket when boating or fishing and remembering that alcohol and water-related activities are not allowed.” mix”.