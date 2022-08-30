Moqtada al-Sadr supporters invade the government palace and swim in the pool

On Monday, August 29, Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced in a Twitter post that he was withdrawing from Iraqi politics. Almost immediately after the announcement, hundreds of his supporters swarmed into the Baghdad government palace, in the heart of the highly secured Green Zone. After the mob was cleared from the perimeter, a curfew was imposed at 2:30 p.m. local time, which the military lifted the following day.

At least 23 citizens were killed on Monday in clashes between security forces and pro-al-Sadr militias in Baghdad’s Green Zones. Gunfire broke out after al-Sadr supporters stormed the government palace.

Hundreds of men shouted, chanted and ran through the corridors of the Baghdad palace, where cabinet meetings are normally held. Videos and photos show al-Sadr’s supporters storming the building, home of the Iraqi cabinet of ministers, from early afternoon.





Some of al-Sadr’s supporters took it upon themselves to cool off in the palace’s pool, taking with them the Iraqi flag and framed photos of their leader.





Security forces quickly closed several bridges and routes into the Green Zone, which is home to many state structures, television stations and embassies. They dispersed the crowd with tear gas and water cannons.

Some videos show police walking through the crowd of protesters, trying to reason with them.





The prime minister announced a temporary suspension of the activities of the Council of Ministers and called for a state of emergency in Baghdad, including a 2:30 p.m. curfew in the capital, extended to 7 p.m. for the rest of the country. The curfew was lifted on Tuesday, August 30.

On Tuesday, al-Sadr called on his supporters to end the protests, adding that “shedding Iraqi blood is prohibited”.





In other cities, local supporters stormed provincial government buildings, such as this one in Dhi Qar. The protesters chant Shia prayers.





It is not the first time that people demonstrate en masse for al-Sadr. In July, his followers stormed the Iraqi parliament to denounce his opponent’s bid for prime minister.

Since the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary election, the Shia cleric, who was hostile to anti-government protests in October 2019, has called on his supporters to take to the streets and demonstrate against the formation of a new government composed of a coalition of pro-Iranian political leaders. parties.

Al-Sadr had previously announced his retirement from politics in 2013 and 2014, in order to pressure his political opponents and mobilize his supporters on the streets before taking over the reins of his party. According to FRANCE 24 reporter Ammar al-Hameedaouithe Sadrist party leader could very soon resume political activities as before.

Iraq has been in a political crisis for a year now, as the parliament, made up mostly of the disbanded Sadrist movement, failed to form a new government and appoint a new chairman.

>> Read more on The Observers: Activists call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iraq over corruption, militia violence