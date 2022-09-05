Mooroolbark, Melbourne: Woman dead and two children in critical condition after a house fire erupts

<!–

A woman has died and two children are in critical condition after a house fire broke out in eastern Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to a house on Maralee Drive in Mooroolbark around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon entering the home, the first responders found a woman with injuries to her abdomen and two children who were unconscious.

The woman was treated at the scene, but unfortunately died.

The two children, a boy and a girl, are being treated for smoke inhalation and are hospitalized under their father’s supervision.

Emergency services were called to a house on Maralee Drive in Mooroolbark, about 30km northeast of Melbourne, around 9pm Monday night (pictured, the taped scene)

They are in a stable but critical condition.

Emergency services believe only the woman and two children were in the house when the fire broke out overnight.

Police say the exact circumstances that started the fire are still being determined and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.