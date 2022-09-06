Mooroolbark Melbourne house fire: Mother Hayley Tomkins found with stab wounds

Their father Andrew Marshall was not home at the time of the deadly house fire

Her two children fought for their lives after inhaling smoke

An award-winning pharmacist has been identified as the mother found in a horrific house fire that left her children fighting for life in the intensive care unit.

Hayley Tomkins was discovered at her burning house in Mooroolbark in eastern Melbourne at 9 p.m. Monday, and police revealed on Tuesday she had stab wounds to her stomach.

Emergency services also found her 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter unconscious and suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

Pharmacist Hayley Tomkins (pictured who received an award for her work at Eastern Health last year) has been identified as Melbourne’s mother who died in a house fire in Mooroolbark on Monday

Paramedics tried to treat Ms. Tomkins, but she tragically died on the spot.

The decorated mother received an award last year for her pharmacy work at Eastern Health.

Both children were rushed from the scene of the fire to the intensive care unit of the Royal Children’s Hospital, where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

Their father Andrew Marshall, a local tennis teacher at Pro Touch Tennis Academy, has been by their side since the outburst of a nightmare.

It is clear that Mr Marshall was teaching tennis at the time of the fire.

He returned to find his home surrounded by emergency services struggling to save his family from the burning two-story house.

Emergency services arrived at the house around 9 p.m. Monday evening and found Mrs Tomkins and her two children inside (photo, emergency services at the scene of the fire)

Ms Tomkins (above) was found with stab wounds to her stomach and treated at the scene, but died tragically while her two unconscious children were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation

“He’s incredibly distraught,” a neighbor said Nine news.

“He had to run up the hill, there were only trucks in the street and around the corner.”

Witnesses said the two children were carried from the house covered in blankets and treated initially in the front yard of the house as their devastated father watched.

Alisha O’Brien, who was staying with a friend on the street, said she saw Mr Marshall screaming when his children were taken from the house, thinking they were dead.

“They exported three bodies and they were completely lifeless,” she told the… Herald Sun.

“When he saw them, he screamed ‘oh no!’

“There was no way he could be comforted, he was a complete mess, in utter shock and grief.”

Husband and father Andrew Marshall (above) was reportedly not home at the time of the fire and returned to his home which was overrun by emergency services trying to save his family

Police are still investigating the fire, but say they are not looking for anyone at this time (photo, investigators at the fire site Tuesday)

Local residents have visited the house to pay tribute to the mother and her family and have left flowers in their driveway.

Police are still investigating the incident, but are not looking for anyone at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the police.