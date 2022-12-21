Moore's 37 leads Catholic Central past Lansingburgh

By Merry
TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night’s matchup with Lansingburgh with a 5-0 record. But the Knights have found success of their own, with a record of 5-1 in the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry game with their sixth victory.

The Crusaders jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. They extended the lead to 16 with a point at the end of the second quarter and went into halftime leading 40-24.

The Knights struggled in the second half and cut the deficit to eight in the third quarter. But Freshman phenom Darien Moore and the Crusaders were too much and held on for a 77-69 win. Moore led the way with 37 points.

The 6-0 Crusaders are now set for a section title rematch with Ichabod Crane at home on Thursday at 6:30 PM. Lansingburgh tries to bounce back at home against La Salle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

