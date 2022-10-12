Moorebank, NSW road rage bashing: Man exits car at traffic lights and punches kicks motorist

It happened on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank

An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage.

Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the enraged man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney’s south-west, reaching through the door of the silver hatchback and punching the driver.

Stunned motorists watched in horror as the beatings continued before the attacker casually walks away and returns to his vehicle.

Motorists weren’t the only ones shocked by the behaviour, with many taking to social media to express their outrage at the brutal assault.

“Someone should be charged,” one person wrote.

“If you’re going to fight someone at least get them out of the car ffs,” said another.

‘Wtf is wrong with people?! Who in their right mind thinks that’s acceptable behavior,” commented a third.

A person who claimed they were there alleged that after the man walked away from the vehicle, he used a racial slur.

This incident comes after another brutal incident on the roads in nearby Yagoona last month.

In that case, a 30-year-old man allegedly stopped his Subaru in front of a Toyota RAV4 before smashing the car window with a metal pole, hitting the passenger in the head.