Moorebank High School students made to scan their fingerprints to use the toilet

Children at a Sydney school are forced to scan their fingerprints every time they go to the toilet as part of an ‘extreme’ plan to stop vandalism.

Moorebank High School, in Sydney’s southwest, carried out the radical plan at the beginning of the third semester to “monitor the movements of students during class.”

Principal Vally Grego informed parents in the school’s June newsletter that students should use Posiflex Kiosks Biometrics, a fingerprint scanning technology, to access the restroom.

‘The system will be rolled out in the third quarter for only the external student toilets’, Ms Grego wrote.

“We are introducing this system to monitor student movements during class and reduce vandalism.”

A parent, who has several children at school, told the Daily Telegram there was a ‘real lack of transparency’ as parents were not properly consulted or informed about the newsstand – a claim disputed by the NSW Department of Education.

“There was only a minuscule paragraph in the newsletter, no notes sent home, no email, just a focus group that nobody knew about… it wasn’t communicated well by the school, there’s a real lack of transparency” , the parent said.

The NSW Department of Education said parents were being consulted about the new initiative and informed through school newsletters and email minutes from the community focus group meetings.

“The parent community was consulted about the new initiative at Moorebank High School through a community focus group,” the NSW Department of Education said.

“The decision to install the mechanism has been endorsed by this group more than once.

“All parents have been notified. The information has been distributed to parents through school newsletters and minutes of community group meetings have also been emailed to all parents.’

According to the school’s newsletter, the technology was first approved by the Community Focus Group on February 8, 2021 before being confirmed 13 months later, on March 13.

The parent described the technique and supervision of the students as ‘a bit extreme’ and questioned whether collecting biometrics was the right response to the fight against vandalism.

“It just doesn’t feel real and begs the question: What’s the next step in monitoring and monitoring our children? Vandalism doesn’t justify collecting biometrics anyway,” said the parent.

Ms Grego assured parents of the security and privacy of the kiosk and said no copies of children’s fingerprints were stored, confirming that only the biometric engine on the kiosk could interpret the data.

“It stores an alphanumeric representation of the fingerprint, a very large long random sequence that is unique to each fingerprint,” she said.

“It’s a card that has 25 to 40 unique features of a fingerprint and then puts it into a data format called a template. That particular template can only be interpreted by the biometric engine on the kiosk.

“If you looked at the fingerprint template, it wouldn’t be recognizable because the information is a series of numbers and usually encrypted.”

NSW Department of Education said students have the option of using an access card instead of their fingerprint when going to the toilet during class.

Moorebank High School introduced a fingerprint collection system for students who only use the toilet during class at the beginning of semester 3 2022, the Department of Education said.

‘The use of this system is not mandatory. If students or parents so wish, students can also gain access to the toilets at those times by obtaining an access card from the secretariat.

The department said the technology does not indicate how often students use the restroom and that the kiosk record is only used when cases of vandalism have been reported.

The school will investigate the effectiveness of the kiosk and upgrade the toilets based on the findings.