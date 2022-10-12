Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hour-long debate with frequent attacks on credibility.

In their first – and probably only – televised debate, Cox was asked by a panelist whether he would accept next month’s election results, noting that he had attended the “Stop the Steal” meeting on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Cox said he has “always accepted election results that are fair”, but did not say he would definitely accept next month’s outcome.

“At this point, it would be like saying before surgery to decide if the surgery went well,” Cox said.

Moore said he will honor the results of the election in a state with free, fair and transparent elections, and criticized Cox for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Honestly, I’m on stage with an extremist election denier whose rhetoric and policies are not only dangerous and divisive, but will drive our state backwards,” Moore said.

Cox said Moore avoided arguing with him because “he’s a fake,” and criticized his bestseller for claiming he lived in Baltimore longer than he did.

Moore, for his part, said he is focusing his campaign on improving education and the economy, “rather than delving into conspiracy theories.”

“This is outrageous and ridiculous,” Cox said. “We are bigger than the high school name. … I run to recover opportunities. Safety, affordability, freedom and education is my platform.”

The candidates were also asked for their views on abortion rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Roe v. Wade this year brought the issue back to the states to settle.

Moore said he believes “abortion is health care, and I fully trust women to make this decision with their doctors.”

“I want Maryland to be a safe haven for abortion rights,” Moore said, adding that he supports a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in Maryland’s constitution.

Abortion rights are already protected by Maryland law, and the General Assembly passed legislation this year to expand access to abortion.

Cox, who is against abortion, pointed to the strong protections of abortion rights already in Maryland. He criticized a question from a panelist who asked why he was against COVID-19 vaccine mandates but supported limiting abortion rights.

“The bills I’ve supported have had exceptions. They have always focused on things like making sure women are safe when dispensing drugs, making sure women are safe in their procedures and in their outpatient clinics, making sure that small children with Down syndrome are not targeted alone. because they are disabled,” Kox said.

Moore, who has a double-digit lead over Cox in recent polls and could become the state’s first black governor, is doing everything he can to regain the governor’s office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1. Republican government Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Moore fell for the fact that Hogan, a popular two-term governor, has described Cox as “unfit to lead”. Moore also emphasized that Cox tried to impeach Hogan this year for actions he took during the pandemic, a proposal that went nowhere in the Maryland General Assembly.

“Besides, he was standing alone,” Moore said. “Even his Republican colleagues didn’t support that.”

Asked to rate Hogan’s performance as governor, Cox said he would give the governor a 10 for all but his actions during the pandemic.

Cox also said he has stood alongside the governor to support law enforcement.

Moore said he applauded the governor for his “early and full throat” in opposing former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

“I applaud the governor for proclaiming it early for what it is — that this is a danger to the basic values ​​of democracy,” Moore said, adding that he is also grateful that Hogan will not support Cox.

Cox said a Moore win would risk pushing the state back to previous numerous tax hikes passed before Hogan was elected in 2014. Moore emphatically denied any plans for tax hikes.

Moore is a political novice and has a significant edge in fundraising. He got a boost in the primary with the support of Oprah Winfrey, who started her broadcasting career in Baltimore and ran a virtual fundraiser for him. Moore, a bestselling author, was CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit. He served as a captain and paratrooper with the United States Army 82nd Airborne and saw combat in Afghanistan.

Cox is a first-term member of the Maryland House of Delegates approved by Trump. He has a planned fundraiser with the former president later this month.

