Moonlighting creator seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service

Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed he plans to bring the series to a streaming service via a series of tweets shared on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old producer said he was excited at the prospect of bringing the show, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messaging.

The entertainment industry figure tweeted earlier this week that “Disney and I got together and came up with a plan.”

Caron started his tweets by announcing that Moonlighting was being shopped to various platforms.

He wrote: ‘CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG. I can’t keep it under my hat any longer – the case to get all 5 seasons of Moonlighting starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd ready for streaming has begun!’

The entertainment industry figure at the time said he didn’t know when the show would be made available to the public.

‘It is an ambitious project. Lots of moving parts. And it can take quite a while. But I wanted you to be the first to know,” he wrote.

Caron pointed out that Moonlighting did not yet have a fixed platform.

The producer wrote: ‘No word yet on where or when you’re going to see it — but it’s happening!’

The entertainment industry figure concluded his posts with the words: ‘Now back to work!!!!’

Moonlighting first premiered on ABC in March 1985.

The program focused on the relationship between a pair of detectives, played by Willis and Shepherd.

Other cast members on the program were Allyce Beasley, Curtis Armstrong and Jack Blessing.

The show became known for its development of the comedy-drama genre and for its innovations in storytelling.

The show’s cast and crew were nominated for numerous awards during Moonlighting’s run, winning a total of six Primetime Emmy awards.

The show ran for a total of five seasons and the last series of episodes premiered in 1989.