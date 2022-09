Queensland 2 for 159 (Harris 77*, Redmayne 61*) batted New South Wales 155 (Litchfield 42, Prestwide 3-28) with eight wickets

Queensland stormed to back-to-back wins at North Sydney Oval, reaching their target with 182 balls to spare in a dominant performance from Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne. New South Wales were in early trouble after being asked to bat and never recovered. Tahlia Wilson, the top scorer two days ago, was hit by an inswinger from Courtney Sippel and Alyssa Healy had a big slide slide. When Ash Gardner was caught behind by Nicola Hancock, the home side were 3 for 36. Phoebe Litchfield and Erin Burns stitched together a 60-run stand, but the innings petered out when Burns got Sippel over. The last three wickets fell without a run being added as they were bundled out in the 42nd over. A flurry of early wickets to Sammy-Jo Johnson, including Georgia Voll taking a slip for a duck after her 145 on Friday, briefly raised hopes but it was a chastening afternoon in the field as Harris and Redmayne threw the attack to all corners . Harris brought up his fifty from just 33 balls and Redmayne hit 10 boundaries in his run-a-ball innings.

Western Australia 6 for 297 (Mooney 151*) bat Australian Capital Territory 180 (Mack 57, King 3-31) by 117 runs

Beth Mooney made her first big impression for Western Australia with an unbeaten 151, capping the superb performance of their second win over the ACT in three days. The century came off 109 balls and she passed her next landmark in the final during an innings that showed her stamina with a huge amount of runs. An opening stand of 99 with Chloe Piparo (44) set the platform, after which Maddy Darke (47) joined Mooney in a second-wicket partnership of 94. Mooney then dominated a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Amy Edgar. ACT’s chase started promisingly as Katie Mack and Rebecca Carter added 80 in 14 overs, but Alana King got among the wickets again by claiming both openers following her 5 for 12 on Friday. From there, the visitors never threatened as Lilly Mills and Taneale Peschel also got among the wickets.

Victoria 5 for 118 (Molineux 56, Barsby 4-21) tied with South Australia 9 for 200 (Barsby 42) (DLS method)