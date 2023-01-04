Moody’s warns of ‘slowcession’ that could last all of 2023

Moody’s Analytics warned in a new report that the US could face what it called a “slow recession” this year, but insisted the economy will most likely avoid a full-blown downturn.

“Under almost any scenario, the economy will face a tough 2023,” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi said in the January report. “But inflation is declining rapidly and the fundamentals of the economy are sound. With luck and reasonably deft policymaking by the Fed, the economy should avoid an outright downturn.”

Fears of an impending recession have been pervasive over the past year, as inflation skyrocketed and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to rein in rising prices.

Two-thirds of economists from 23 major financial institutions predicted a recession would come this year, according to a recent survey from the Wall Street Journal.

However, Zandi cautioned that such recessionary pessimism could be self-fulfilling.

“Recessions are ultimately a loss of confidence – a loss of confidence in consumers that they will keep their jobs, causing them to curb their spending, and a loss of confidence in businesses that they will be able to sell what they produce, leading them to lay off workers.” “A self-reinforcing vicious circle – a recession – is gaining the upper hand,” he said.

Despite recession concerns, there have been positive indicators in recent months as inflation continued to slow after hitting a 40-year high last year. Annual inflation for November was 7.1 percent, up from 7.7 percent in October.

While that is still much higher than normal, the improving outlook allowed the Federal Reserve to limit the rate hike to 0.5 points last month after four consecutive 0.75 point hikes.

The economy also has “generally solid fundamentals,” which could help avoid a recession, Zandi noted.

“Usually, the economy is plagued by significant imbalances prior to a recession, such as over-leveraged households and businesses, speculative asset markets, an undercapitalized financial system that has over-credited, overbuilt real estate markets, or financially stressed state and local governments. .” he said. “For the most part, none of these imbalances exist today.”

The main threat to the economy is a possible policy error from the Federal Reserve, Zandi said. If the Federal Reserve raised interest rates higher than necessary to further reduce inflation, it could push the economy into recession, he added.

“However, the basic outlook means that the Fed will be able to achieve this without triggering a recession,” Zandi said.