Monthly statements showing online gamblers exactly how much cash they spend sent to Australians

Every online betting account holder in Australia will now receive a monthly statement showing how much money they have won and lost.

The emails will begin on July 31 and are part of anti-gambling measures introduced in Australia’s 2018 consumer protection framework for online betting.

Australians lose an average of $1,276 a year in online betting, more than any other country.

The massive industry is the fastest growing platform for gambling, expanding three times faster than other opportunities as Australians pump about $1.4 billion a year into online gambling sites.

Research by the Australian Communications and Media Authority found that around 11 percent of Australians placed a bet online in the first six months of 2021 – around 2.6 million people.

The statements clearly show the total amount a customer wagered that month, how much they won, how much they lost, the number of bets placed and a chart tracking their betting activity over six months.

Customers whose account has not been used for a year will not receive the statements.

The email also includes a link to an exact transaction list and responsible gambling resources.

The government consulted with the country’s 52 betting companies and 102 local bookmakers before adopting the framework.

Other measures introduced under the framework include a national self-exclusion register, responsible gambling training for staff and the requirement to have deposit limit options as part of the account sign-up process.

Lauren Levin, Director of Policy and Campaigns Financial Counseling Australia, welcomed the changes.

“I hardly ever talk to anyone who knows how much they’ve lost because gambling companies like to keep gamblers in the dark about their losses,” she said. The Daily Telegraph.

“So it’s fantastic that the companies can no longer withhold this information.

Government research showed that gamblers who received activity statements, particularly those with “loss-seeking losses and lower financial literacy,” spent significantly less.

The national framework was introduced by the previous Morrison government, but has been made a priority by the newly elected Albanian government.