AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that 14 tires were found on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam and they are currently searching for the person or persons responsible.

The tire brands are Cooper, Kelly, Continental and Achilles. They also report tire dumping on Baldwin Road. The sheriff’s office also says a black truck may be involved. They ask the public to check cameras if you are in the area, and anyone with information to call (518) 853-5500.