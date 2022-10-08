Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several hundred people took part in an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro on Saturday, which was held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country.

Montenegro’s 10th Pride event was nicknamed “No more buts”, reflecting the demand that more must be done to combat hate speech and harassment of the LGBTQ community, despite the huge strides made in recent years.

“We have gathered here for the 10th time to show that we are human beings, living beings of flesh and blood, wishes and dreams, but rejected and ignored, discriminated against and trampled for love,” activist Stasa Bastrica said.

Montenegro is a very conservative male-dominated society and the first pride marches here were marred with violence. As the country pursues European Union membership, authorities have supported proud events in recent years and approved same-sex partnerships in 2020.

On the eve of the march, the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro held a prayer protest against the pride march on Friday, as it endangers traditional values ​​and the family. Hundreds of people attended the church-led protest, including some pro-Serb officials.

The Serbian church, which also has a large following in Montenegro, held a similar gathering in Serbia last month ahead of a pan-European pride event there.

After the split of Serbia in 2006, Montenegrins have remained divided between those who support pro-Western policies and those who prefer closer ties to fellow Slavic countries Serbia and Russia. Pro-Western leaders in Montenegro have accused Serbia and its church of wanting to maintain influence and turn Montenegro away from the West.

Bastrica said the church and other conservative forces in Montenegro have fueled hatred of the LGBTQ community by “making us the main enemy of the majority and … insanely blaming us for the disappearance of marriage, family ( values) and sometimes natural disasters, and all in the name of God.”

Another activist, Danijel Kalezic, said Friday’s church-led rally illustrated divisions in Montenegro. He insisted that the LGBTQ community will not give up on their demands.

“We don’t want them (officials) coming here to take pictures with us,” Kalezic said. “We want results. None but more!”

The Serbian church in Montenegro also sparked weeks of protest in the run-up to the 2020 elections that overthrew long-ruling pro-Western authorities and paved the way for the formation of a pro-Serb government. Montenegro, a former Slavic ally of Russia in the Balkans, defied Moscow to join NATO in 2017.

