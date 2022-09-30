Montana teen who had half of his body amputated marks three-year anniversary

A teenager who had half his body amputated after being crushed by a forklift has marked the third anniversary of the accident with an emotional video documenting his ‘long journey’ to recovery.

Loren Schauers, 19, was driving the industrial truck over a bridge when he swerved, plunged 50 feet and found himself pinned to the ground beneath the massive vehicle in Great Falls, Montana, on September 27, 2019.

Loren, now 22, remained fully conscious the entire time – and looked down to see that his right arm had exploded and everything below his hips was completely crushed.

The young worker made the brave decision to let doctors perform a hemicorperectomy operation – where everything below his waist was amputated – to save his life.

Doctors told his devastated then-girlfriend Sabia Reiche, who is now his wife, that he would not survive and she said goodbye to him six times, fearing he would not live another day.

But miraculously he pulled through, and the couple have now shared a YouTube video showing a collection of footage from the past three years – including their wedding in February 2021.

Sabia also posted a series of photos of Loren on Instagram to mark the third anniversary of the crash, writing: ‘Three years today since we almost lost you forever. I love you. You are my best friend.’

The couple, who have bought their own home since the accident and document their lives on YouTube, edited nearly 13 hours of footage and whittled it down to a 57-minute video, beginning with a video of Loren receiving treatment at a rehab center after underwent a hemicorporectomy.

They ended the video saying: ‘It’s been a long and wild journey and we can’t wait to see where else we think life will take us and we hope we can continue to take all of you with us.’

One person commented: ‘I will never get over Loren’s positive and relaxed attitude. He’s just so chill about everything.’

Loren Schauers, 19, was driving the industrial truck over a bridge when he swerved, plunged 50 feet and found himself pinned to the ground beneath the massive vehicle in Great Falls, Montana, on September 27, 2019

Teen in Montana hospital after lower half of body amputated in horrific forklift crash

Schauers is pictured with partner Sabia, who was told six times that he would not be able to pull through after the accident

Schauers is pictured at work on the bridge construction site before his accident

The YouTube video shows Sabia dressing Loren and helping him into the wheelchair, while showing him going through rehab and physical therapy.

“Everyone wants to see the world from Loren’s perspective, but no one wants to be in Loren’s position,” Sabia says in a clip.

Sabia also said in a clip, from 2020, that the couple had moved into an apartment, which meant they ‘get a lot more time for us’.

And Loren revealed that he got a new bionic arm. He said: ‘Obviously it’s a prosthetic arm, but it gives you full function in each digit. So I will be able to move each finger separately.’

Loren was working as a construction site laborer during a bridge rehabilitation job in September 2019.

He was driving a forklift over a highway bridge outside of Wilsal, Montana, when cars began illegally passing him through the traffic lights.

The single lane narrowed dramatically and as a car passed him, Loren swerved too close to the edge of the bridge and the ground crumbled beneath him.

He tried to jump from the falling forklift, but his leg was caught in the seat belt and swung him from the machinery as it plunged 50 feet down a steep hill.

Loren also shared that he got a new bionic arm. He said: ‘Obviously it’s a prosthetic arm, but it gives you full function in each digit. So I will be able to move each finger individually’

Schauer, who worked as a laborer, underwent a hemicorperectomy operation – in which everything below his waist was amputated – to save his life

Schauers pictured attending physical therapy after surgery in Montana

The forklift rolled three times down the hill before Loren hit the ground at the bottom of the hill and the forklift landed on top of him, crushing his body.

Loren said in a video: ‘When the edge of the bridge collapsed and the forklift started to tip, I unbuckled my seat belt and went to jump out.

‘I know now it was the wrong idea but it was just fight or flight.

‘The seat belt ended up wrapping around my leg when I jumped out, so I actually swung out instead and broke one of my ribs off the floorboard of the forklift.

‘I tried to stay on top of the forklift as much as I could as it rolled and then I was thrown from the forklift at the end of the hill when it finally landed.

‘I was conscious the whole time. My eyes were wide open and I saw the forklift coming down and landing on my hips and my right forearm.

‘I remember looking to my right with the forklift on top of my body and there was a big old piece of muscle from my arm just lying on the ground next to me. It had just come apart instantly from the impact.’

Schauers is pictured with Sabia after his surgery

The couple have since married and have their own home

An air ambulance landed on the bridge and pulled Loren up the hill on a stretcher before flying to a hospital in Bozeman, Montana, where he was reunited with his loved ones.

Loren had completely lost his right forearm and hand in the accident and fractured his right collarbone and shoulder.

He suffered a pulmonary embolism – a blockage in the pulmonary artery – and needed a breathing tube.

His lower body had been crushed in the accident, and Loren made the brave decision to have a hemicorperectomy, where everything below his waist was amputated.

A month after his accident, Loren was transferred to a hospital back in Montana so the family could visit him because doctors still thought he was going to die.

But his health began to improve at an incredible rate.

Doctors had thought he would be in hospital for at least a year and a half, but he stayed for three months, before four weeks of rehab, and then he was home.

Loren has taught herself how to put on her “bucket” prosthesis and sit in her wheelchair without assistance.