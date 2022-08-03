Monstrous! Old English classic Beowulf gets slapped with trigger warning over monsters

It’s a staple of English literature courses, an Old English epic poem so dramatic it’s even spawned a computer-animated action-fantasy film.

Still, academics have issued a “trigger warning” to Beowulf and warned students to read about “monsters.”

The University of Aberdeen believes that students reading Celtic and Anglo-Saxon studies may be upset by the saga.

The university has put more than 30 warnings on one module entitled ‘Lost Gods and Hidden Monsters of the Celtic and Germanic Middle Ages’.

A note for students reads: “The texts studied in this course contain representations of violence, coercion, animal cruelty or death, incest, suicide, explicit sexual content… ability.”

In addition, students were warned that “there will also be monsters.”

Ray Winstone provided the voice of Beowulf (pictured) in a 2007 film adaptation

It is not the first time that Aberdeen has caused controversy for its use of trigger warnings.

Last year, The Mail on Sunday revealed that the university warned students that Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped contained “depictions of murder, death, family betrayal and kidnapping.”

Beowulf, the tale of terrifying beasts and a fire-breathing dragon killed by a hero, has been taught for generations as one of the greatest tales of all time.

The hero of Beowulf sends the monstrous figure of Grendel – who is described in Old English as ‘unhælu’ or ‘infirm’.

In a book illustration, Beowulf is depicted fighting the monstrous figure of Grendel

STUDENTS FIGHT FOR SCULPTURE Students from Imperial College London fight against the installation of a new sculpture that they say looks like a man exposing himself. The sculpture, by artist Sir Antony Gormley, is called Alert and consists of stacked steel blocks resembling a crouching person. But students say the figure appears to have a ten-foot erect penis. The artist said the sculpture is a figure “balancing on the balls of the feet” representing an alert, alive and awake person. Imperial said: ‘Sir Antony Gormley is one of the world’s foremost living artists, and we are grateful to have been given one of his iconic sculptures.’

However, some scholars have argued that this is offensive because it pits the able-bodied against the disabled.

The hero of the 3,000-line poem also kills a ‘wyrm’ (a dragon/snake) at the end, along with his dutiful servant Wiglaf.

The advisory specifically mentions the violent content in Beowulf and states, “Unusual graphic representations of violence…will be found in…Beowulf.”

Another note warns of “blasphemy, defecation, psychological violence, pain, alcohol abuse, symbols of evil, black magic.”

The university’s policy on content warnings, reported by the Daily Telegraph, explains the need for warnings: “The mental health and well-being of students is a primary concern of the school.”

Trigger warnings have been applied by universities to many literary classics, from the works of Shakespeare to George Orwell.

Aberdeen University said: ‘Our content warning guidelines have been developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about it, on the contrary, students have expressed admiration for our approach.

“Our content warnings reflect the fact that every student is different.”