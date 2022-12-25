Monster storm kills 24 in US and causes widespread power outages

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Millions of people crouch in a deep freeze overnight and early Christmas morning to weather the frigid storm that killed at least 24 people across the United States, with some residents trapped in homes with accumulating snowdrifts and knocking power out to several hundred thousand households and businesses.

The size of the storm is almost unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande. About 60% of the U.S. population experienced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from the Rocky Mountains east to the Appalachians, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the tracking site FlightAware, some 1,346 domestic and international flights have been canceled as of early Sunday.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including heavy winds and snow.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow creating whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said nearly every fire engine in the city was stranded — and shutting down the airport through Monday. according to officials. The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 43 inches at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Two people died in their homes in Cheektowaga, New York, when emergency services could not reach them in time to treat their medical condition, and another died in Buffalo. Four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the Erie County total to seven. County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned there may be more deaths.

“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowdrifts,” Poloncarz said. “We know that there are people who are stuck in cars for more than 2 days.”

The freezing cold and power outages for a day forced the Buffalos to hurry out of their homes in hot places. But with city streets covered in a thick blanket of white, that wasn’t an option for the likes of Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after nearly 29 hours without electricity.

“There is one warm shelter, but that would be too far to come. Of course I can’t drive because I’m stuck,” Manahan said. “And you can’t be outside for more than 10 minutes without frostbite.”

Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way with his daughters to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas on Friday when their SUV got stuck in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running in the vehicle, buffeted by the wind and nearly buried in the snow.

At 4 a.m. Saturday, with their fuel running low, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back, while 16-year-old Cindy held their Pomeranian puppy and followed in his footsteps as they trudged through drifts.

“If I stay in this car, I’m going to die here with my kids,” he recalls thinking, but believing they should try. He cried as the family walked through the doors of the shelter. “It’s something I’ll never forget in my life.”

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But in the US, heating and lighting were steadily restored. According to poweroutage.us, by 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, fewer than 300,000 customers were without power — down from a peak of 1.7 million.

About 121,300 customers were without power in the six New England states on Sunday, with Maine still the hardest hit.

Storm-related deaths were reported across the country in recent days: seven in Erie County, New York; 10 killed in multiple accidents in Ohio, including a pile-up involving some 50 vehicles, a man’s SUV drove into a snowplow, and an electrocuted utility worker; four motorists killed in separate crashes in Missouri and Kansas; a Vermont woman who was struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found amid freezing temperatures in Colorado; a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice.

In Florida, the thermometer dipped below freezing at Tampa International Airport for the first time in nearly five years, and temperatures dipped in the 20s and 30s in other parts of central Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

In South Florida, temperatures dropped to 43 degrees in West Palm Beach. The drop in temperature was conducive to iguanas falling from trees, as the cold-blooded reptiles typically become immobilized in unusually cold weather.

Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, endured a 34-hour traffic jam in an oil rig equipped with a diesel stove, toilet and refrigerator after getting stuck driving from Alabama to their Ohio home for Christmas.

“We should have stayed,” said Terry Henderson after they got moving again on Saturday.

Vivian Robinson of Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo said she and her husband sheltered and cooked for 60 to 70 people, including stranded travelers and local residents without power or heat, who spent Saturday night at the church.

Many arrived with ice and snow stuck to their clothes, crying, their skin reddened by the single-digit temperatures.

“It’s emotional to see the pain that they thought they wouldn’t make it, and to see that we had opened up the church, and that gave them a sense of relief,” Robinson said. “Those who are here are really having a good time. It will be a different Christmas for everyone.”