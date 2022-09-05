Monopoly player has crucial piece of advice for players to win the game

A man crowned champion of Monopoly has revealed his top tips for winning the game – including how much property to buy and why getting and staying in jail is the key to winning.

Nicolò Falcone, 31, from Venice, Italy, has been playing the iconic board game for 26 years and holds the current World Champion title.

In 2015, he decided to participate in the world championships, which will be held in Macau, China, and won the title of first place and a prize of $ 20,580, the value of all the money in the “bank” of the game.

And because he knows it can be difficult for players who only dust the box around the holidays to win, he’s revealed all his tips and tricks for winning the board game.

In an interview with Guardianhe said, “People ask for tips and I tell them to buy three houses on each lot if you own a complete set.”

And while many players wail at the thought of entering the banned board game prison, Nicolò said it’s actually an important strategy to win.

Also, prison is your enemy at the beginning of the game, but your best friend towards the end.

“If you go to jail by then, stay there as long as possible, because you can collect money from your properties, but you don’t go around the board to pay other players.

“There are also Monopoly ”heatmaps”, which show which places have landed the most.”

He added that it is crucial to read and know the rules.

“If you know them well, you can win,” he told The Guardian.

“For example, you can buy and build houses anytime between other people’s turns, not just when it’s your turn.”

Nicolò only started playing seriously in 2014 after seeing an advertisement for a chance to win two World Championship tickets

The Monopoly competition is held every four to six years and players are waiting for the competition to be rescheduled after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID

And while many players know the fear associated with playing the taxing board game for hours, Nicolò revealed that the game in which he won his major title took him just 47 minutes.

He explained, “It’s not because I’m the Maradona of Monopoly.

‘But because I know the rules. It shouldn’t be a five-hour game.’

Although he is a master at Monopoly, Nicolò proved that he is more than just a board game championship.

After being crowned the winner, he took up stand-up comedy and even worked his experience with competitive Monopoly into his act.

His passion for Monopoly and stand-up even landed him a job at Comedy Central.

Nicolò occasionally played the board game with his father and brother growing up, but only started playing seriously in 2014, when he saw an advertisement for a chance to win two tickets to the world championships.

Then he started practicing every day; the first day of the competition he lost all his games but at the end of the second day he was crowned champion.

The Monopoly competition is held every four to six years, but the 2021 competition was canceled due to COVID-19.

Competitors are still waiting for confirmation of the next date, but Nicolò said: “When the time comes, I hope to win again. No one has won the title twice.”