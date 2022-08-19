Monkeypox virus can linger on surfaces touched by an infected person

<!–

Objects that a monkeypox-positive person interacts with may contain lingering virus particles, but experts aren’t sure if they can transmit the virus themselves.

A report published Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that items in a Utah household where two people tested positive were carrying the virus, even after extensive cleaning.

Items that had traces of the virus were “porous items” such as clothing and furniture, and “non-porous” surfaces such as handles and switches, as the CDC describes them. Neither surface of either type was positive for a virus culture — meaning another person who touched the surface would not be infected.

This report opens up more new questions it solves. The virus – which spreads mainly through touch – that lingers on surfaces can be of concern. If it doesn’t survive long enough to actually be transmitted on these surfaces, it could mean that non-organic items can’t transmit the virus.

The CDC researchers found that porous items such as clothing and blankets carried the virus after being touched by an infected person (file photo)

The CDC report is based on a household where at least two patients, named A and B, came into contact with the virus.

While others lived in the house, no one else reported a positive case of monkey pox.

Both patients were described with relatively small lesions and mild symptoms.

House members reported cleaning and disinfecting areas of the home where the infected individuals spent time.

Patient A was symptomatic for 30 days, while patient B had symptoms for approximately 22 days.

While both patients were still symptomatic — meaning they were still actively shaking off the infection on things they touched — researchers took 30 household items from nine different parts of the home.

The CDC has tested samples to look for traces of the virus. In total, 21 of the 30 yielded a positive sample.

All three “porous surfaces” – cloth-like surfaces that could absorb liquid – tested positive for the samples.

Of the 25 samples of non-porous articles, 17 were found to contain traces of the virus. Only one item, oven knobs, was negative, while others were inconclusive.

Although the virus was found, the fact that it was not alive means that others who came into contact with the surfaces may not be at risk of contracting the virus.

Monkeypox virus DNA was detected from many objects and surfaces that were sampled, suggesting some degree of contamination in the domestic environment, the researchers wrote in the report.

“The inability to detect viable virus suggests that virus viability has decreased over time or through chemical or environmental inactivation.”

It could also show that the regular disinfection and cleaning practices carried out by the infected members and others in the household were successful.

“Their cleaning and disinfection practices during this period may have limited the level of contamination in the household,” they wrote.

While the CDC is still unsure exactly how monkeypox spreads through contaminated objects — if it does at all — the virus is beginning to spread uncontrollably.

The United States recorded 14,115 confirmed cases of monkey pox on Friday morning, by a significant margin the most of any country in the world.