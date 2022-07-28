Monique Ryan roasts Josh Frydenberg and quotes Harry Potter in maiden speech to Parliament

The doctor-turned-politician who ousted former treasurer Josh Frydenberg has given her predecessor a firm backhand in her maiden speech.

Monique Ryan defeated Mr Frydenberg in the seat of Kooyong, south-east Melbourne, in the May 21 election as one of seven ‘blue-green’ independents.

Her victory marked the first time in 80 years that the Liberal Party lost the Blue Ribbon seat, which Dr. Ryan compared it to the devastating floods in Australia.

The former pediatric neurologist first paid tribute to Mr Frydenberg as a “respected member of this place” on Thursday, before quickly incinerating him.

“Kooyong has always been a seat of conservative politicians – since its inception in 1944, the Liberal Party has always had Kooyong,” she said.

“The last time an incumbent official lost his seat in Kooyong was in 1922 — proof that not all once-in-a-century events are bad.”

Its ‘once in a century’ reference was presumably to the series of floods that NSW and Queensland have experienced this year, often referred to as such events.

dr. Ryan had kinder words to former Kooyong MPs Sir Robert Menzies, Andrew Peacock and Petro Georgiou, calling them “true liberals… committed to protecting the rights of individuals.”

“I hope to honor that legacy by representing the electorate with dedication, integrity and effect. I am the first woman and the first Independent to represent this electorate. I won’t be the last.’

They were funded by multimillionaire Simon Holmes à Court’s Climate 200 campaign on a platform that is pro-business but supports strong action on climate change.

dr. Ryan used much of her speech as a rallying cry for the issue, even quoting Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore to encourage those of the same mind.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest times, when one only thinks about turning on the light.” she said.

The mother of three called climate change “the biggest challenge facing our generation” and said she would fight for the victims of floods and wildfires.

“To the rural communities of western NSW and Queensland, with farms and towns hit by drought, the people of Kooyong voted for you,” she said.

“To the people of Cobargo and Mallacoota and Kangaroo Island, whose houses burned down that black summer—Kooyong voted for you.

“To the people of Lismore and Woodburn whose homes have been flooded time and again this year, Kooyong voted for you.”

Senators Peter Whish-Wilson (left) Larissa Waters (second from left), Jordan Steele-John (second from right) and Monique Ryan (right) spoke to protesters

Outside, another 100 protesters were joined by Greens MPs and the independent Monique Ryan (center) to demand that Prime Minister Anthony Albanian’s government do more to tackle climate change

dr. Ryan drew on her experience as a physician and decorated researcher with 150 published papers to support her views on climate change.

“We have had a wasted decade of ineffective action on climate change. As a doctor, researcher and scientist, my job has always been to care for children and protect their future,” she said.

We are on the brink of a great opportunity: a transformation to a new clean energy economy – one that will not depend on volatile markets and international security for a secure energy supply.

‘An economy away from polluting fuels and combustion vehicles to silent electric vehicles and clean air for our children. Our renewable energy sources are the envy of the world.

“We can use these natural benefits to lower the cost of electricity for households – to protect our elderly neighbors from heat waves, to ensure that Australian families don’t have to choose between heating or food.”

dr. Ryan started her first week in Canberra by supporting radical climate protesters who stormed Parliament House and sang protest songs on the marble steps of the foyer.

After being kicked out of Parliament, the up to 100 activists took their protest to the lawn where Ms Ryan spoke to them and posed for photos.

‘Open new coal and gas mines? In this economy?’ she then wrote on Twitter.

Even if we could set aside dangerous emissions from fossil fuels (we can’t), experts in finance, business and economics warn that new coal or gas projects will quickly become a stranded asset. Clean energy is our economic future.’

Ryan won Kooyong with 52.9 percent of the vote and robbed the Liberal Party with its expected successor to Scott Morrison, paving the way for Peter Dutton to take the helm.