Monica Lewinsky proposes having lyric referencing Clinton affair removed from Beyonce track

Monica Lewinsky has suggested removing lyrics referring to her affair with then-President Bill Clinton from Beyonce’s 2013 song Partition after the singer vowed to replace an abusive slur from her new song Heated.

Lewinsky, 49, raised the matter after news of the lyrics’ removal broke on Monday.

“uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” she tweeted, along with a link to a Variety article reporting about this.

Speaking: Monica Lewinsky has suggested removing lyrics referring to her affair with then-President Bill Clinton from Beyonce's 2013 song Partition after the singer vowed to replace an abusive slur from her new song Heated

The text referring to the scandal reads: ‘Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged/Oh, me so horny, yeah, he want to f**k/He let go of all my buttons, and he tore my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my dress.’

Lewinsky had a famous affair with Clinton between 1995 and 1997, and their relationship began when she was a 22-year-old unpaid White House intern — eventually leading to his impeachment on December 19, 1998.

Lewinsky previously suggested changing the text to a 2014 Vanity Fair article.

“Thanks, Beyoncé, but when we use verbs I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d,'” she wrote.

'While we're at it…': Lewinsky raised the issue on Twitter after news of the lyrics' removal broke

Lewinsky’s tweet came after Beyonce promised to remove an abelist blemish from her new Renissance song Heated following backlash from fans and charity Scope.

The singer, 40, a global role model – had the lyrics: Sp**zin’ on that ass, s**z on that ass’ in the song she collaborated on with Drake.

A statement given to MailOnline Monday read: “The word, not intentionally used in a malicious way, will be replaced in the text.”

However, Beyoncé has not apologized.

Fans believe there can be no excuse for ignorance when it comes to using the word – especially after Lizzo apologized a few weeks ago for using the same word in her song Grrrls – and had her song re-recorded.

Scandal: Lewinsky had a famous affair with Clinton between 1995 and 1997

The word can mean “to panic” or “to go crazy” in the US, but it is widely known to come from the word “spastic.”

The term is often used in a derogatory way to describe people with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

Warren Kirwan, media manager at Scope, the disability equality charity, said ahead of the statement: “It is appalling that one of the world’s biggest stars has chosen to include this very insulting term.

“A few weeks ago, Lizzo got a huge response from fans who felt hurt and disappointed after using the same abhorrent language.

Controversy: The singer is under fire for using an abusive slur in her new song Heated

Fortunately, she did the right thing and re-recorded the song. It’s hard to believe that this could have gone unnoticed by Beyoncé’s team.

Words are important because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face on a daily basis, which affect every aspect of the lives of people with disabilities.

“Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we encourage her to delete this offensive text.”

Previously, Twitter was inundated with comments from those who couldn’t believe that Beyonce, nor any member of her team, wouldn’t have noticed the word was offensive — especially after Lizzo’s very public apology.

Take action: A statement issued to MailOnline Monday said: 'The word, not intentionally used in a malicious way, will be replaced in the texts'

They wrote, “Weird that Beyoncé chose to include an insulting slur in one of her new songs, just after Lizzo learned from her mistake and took the same slur from her song.”

“So disappointed that Beyoncé has used an abusive slur in Heated. It’s the same one Lizzo used (and corrected very graciously)… this was striking enough that the same mistake shouldn’t have happened again. So sick of non-disabled performers who don’t recognize evil in their words.’

It’s very hard to believe that neither Beyoncé nor anyone on her team failed to recognize the offending slur when Lizzo very publicly made the same mistake (and graciously corrected it) a month ago. Exhausting.’

