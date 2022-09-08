Monica Bellucci puts on a glamorous display in a black figure-hugging gown at the Siccità premiere

Monica Bellucci put on a glamorous show at the premiere of Siccità at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The Italian actress and model, 57, showed off her incredible figure in a chic black dress as she graced the red carpet.

She ramped up her height in a pair of strappy heels, while accessorizing with a dazzling silver chain and black clutch.

Monica opted for a bronzed makeup plate that accentuated her natural features while shaping her brunette locks into loose curls.

The beauty then posed for a red carpet with Silvio Orlando, who stars in the upcoming film, at the lavish event.

The 65-year-old actor cut a neat figure in a black suit, paired with a matching shirt and shiny dress shoes.

Siccità is an upcoming Italian apocalyptic drama film directed by Paolo Virzì, from a screenplay by Paolo Giordano.

The movie stars Monica, Sara Serraiocco and Silvio Orlando.

The film will have its world premiere on Thursday evening at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The main photography started on February 17, 2021 in Rome, Italy. The film entered post-production in May 2021.

Monica recently opened up about aging gracefully, saying she “wants to age in a quiet way” and isn’t “obsessed” with maintaining her figure in her 50s.

‘I’m not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to grow old peacefully,” she told the Sunday Times.

“When you’re 50 or 60, you don’t have the same needs as when you’re 20.

“You change, like when your baby enters the room, you see she’s the first. We come second. This gives us a different perspective,” she added.

While she makes sure she gets enough exercise and ‘a little’ watches what she eats when she’s working, she doesn’t go to extremes.

Monica has appeared in some of the most notable films of the past few decades, including The Apartment, The Passion of Christ, Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, and the James Bond film Spectre.

She will next be seen in the movie The Befana Comes At Night 2: The Origins, where she plays the good witch Dolores.

Produced by Lucky Red and Rai Cinema in association with Sky, the new film serves as a prequel to the Italian language La Befana vien di notte (The Legend of the Christmas Witch), in which Monica did not star.

The film will also star Zoe Massenti, Alessandro Haber, Herbert Ballerina, Corrado Guzzanti and Fabio De Luigi.