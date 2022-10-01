Monica Bellucci and Olivia Palermo lead the stars attending Carita event during Paris Fashion Week

Monica Bellucci and Olivia Palermo both looked amazing as they led the stars as they attend the Carita – Maison De Beaute celebration for Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Italian actress Monica, 58, cut a glamorous figure at the event in a black long-sleeved v-neck dress.

The star added height to her frame with a pair of heels and sported a black and orange clutch.

Monica let her brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

Olivia looked elegant in a black mini dress that she wore under a striking animal print jacket.

The garment also featured a black bow, while the socialite sported a leggy display in a pair of heels.

Olivia brought her locks in an updo and completed her look with a silver necklace and black clutch.

Coco Rocha also attended the event, donning a light pink blazer and matching mini skirt with an asymmetric hemline.

The model, 34, also wore a pair of black heels and fashioned her brunette locks into loose waves.

Meanwhile, Emma Weymouth turned heads in a black dress with a flowing cape and cut-out details along the midriff.

The garment also had a silver jewel detail along the shoulders and chest.

The outing comes after Monica recently shared that she “wants to grow old in a quiet way” and is not “obsessed” with keeping her figure in her 50s.

The movie star expressed her thoughts on aging in an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine, saying she prefers wine, pasta and the occasional Pilates class to grueling workouts and restrictive diets.

‘I’m not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to grow old peacefully,” she said.

“When you’re 50 or 60, you don’t have the same needs as when you’re 20. You change, like when your baby enters the room, you see that she is the first. We come second. This gives us a different perspective.’