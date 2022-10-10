Mongols bikie Nick 'The Knife' Forbes is dramatically arrested at Darwin Airport

<!–

A notorious Mongolian biker has been dramatically arrested at an airport after an alleged assault on a rival club member in a nightclub eight years ago.

Nick ‘The Knife’ Forbes, who is said to be president of the Mongols Outlaw motorcycle club, was arrested in front of travelers after he got off a plane at Darwin Airport just after midnight on Tuesday.

Forbes, who lives on the Gold Coast, allegedly assaulted a Hells Angel bike in the Northern Territory capital about eight years ago.

The bike was also wanted by police after he failed to appear at a court hearing he received while in custody over a separate brawl with the Hells Angels at an Adelaide nightclub.

Forbes had flown to Darwin voluntarily to hand himself in to police with his lawyer Michael Gatenby.

Footage shows plainclothes detectives leading a handcuffed Forbes out of the airport.

When asked by a reporter if he liked his welcome, the motorcycle replied: ‘It sure does’.

“It’s not like we knew they (police) weren’t coming,” he said before being placed in the back of a paddy wagon.

It is understood he apologized to other passengers at the airport after being led away in cuffs.

Sir. Gatenby told ABC his client’s arrest was “over the top” and did so because of Forbes’ “notoriety”.

“The intention is to contest the charge,” he said.

Forbes is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday.

The Mongols National Run is also taking place in the Top End this weekend.

Forbes was jailed for 27 months for his involvement in the infamous bikie brawl between the Finks and the Hells Angels dubbed the Ballroom Blitz in 2006.