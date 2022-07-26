Money Clinic Podcast: How much is high inflation costing you?

The cost of living is rising at the fastest pace in 40 years and economists are warning prices will rise further this fall – some fear annual inflation could hit 15 percent.

In this week’s episode, host Claer Barrett hears how the rising costs of fuel, utility bills and food are causing podcast listeners to cut corners in other areas to balance their budget.

As more workers threaten to go on strike unless their pay keeps pace with inflation, what are your chances of a pay rise — and how else might the big pressure affect your savings, investments and the real estate market?

Chris Giles, the FT’s economics editor, explains what is driving the price hikes and, in turn, why this is pushing interest rates up — and how effective it can be in controlling inflation.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, notes how all this pressure is being reflected in global stock markets and looks at the strategies people are pursuing with cash and mortgages.

And if tax cuts dominate the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, how could higher inflation secretly increase the amount of tax we pay – not to mention student loan repayments?

