Monday ratings: The Block beats Home and Away and The Amazing Race

Monday night’s ratings were again dominated by Channel Nine’s The Block.

The renovation show was the most popular entertainment program of the evening, reaching 740,000 viewers in the five capitals.

In the meantime, Did you pay attention? put in a solid performance for the usually starving channel 10.

The news-themed panel show, hosted by Tom Gleisner, attracted 547,000 subway viewers.

The Amazing Race, also on Channel 10, already looks tired, despite the new season just getting started.

The global adventure series, hosted by Beau Ryan, drew only 386,000 viewers overnight in major cities.

On Seven, Home and Away, viewers returned to Summer Bay in droves after a patchy performance so far this year.

The long-running soap brought in 504,000 metro viewers on Monday, a significant jump after weeks of scoring in the low to mid 400,000.

Elsewhere, the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife shows that romance is still alive for the reality franchise.

About 489,000 viewers in the major cities tuned in on Monday evening.

The ABC had a strong audience in prime time with Four Corners.

A current investigation into the dangers of austerity at Qantas attracted 605,000 metro viewers.

Nine narrowly won the evening, mainly thanks to the strength of The Block, with a viewership of 27.7 percent.

Seven came in second with 26.4 percent.